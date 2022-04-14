ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 20+ Best Celebrity-Inspired Coachella Outfit Ideas, from Boho-Chic to Edgy

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
nThe official return of music festival season is just days away. If you’re still looking for last-minute looks for that 250-acre fashion runway that is Coachella (or you’re heading to other summer fests), we’ve rounded up the best festival outfit ideas inspired by ensembles worn by Hollywood stars.

The last time starry music fans flocked to the desert was 2019, but there’s plenty of inspiration from the latest runway and street style trends. Y2K and ’90s-inspired looks continue to reign supreme, so expect to see baggy jeans , bucket hats , skin-baring cropped tops, statement jewelry and retro sneakers on the field.

To make shopping for the best Coachella outfits even more effortless, many fest-friendly brands and retailers including Neiman Marcus , Revolve , H&M , Free People Nasty Gal and others have even curated effortless ensembles in dedicated online shops.

Whether you’re heading to Coachella weekends one or two or any other summer events, we’ve rounded up the best festival-ready fashion ideas.

The Look: Classic Coachella

You can’t go wrong with a hot weather-ready tank or smocked crop top, denim shorts, a crossbody bag and comfy sneakers, as seen at past Coachella festivals on Kendall Jenner, .

There Was One Fine-Ribbed Tank Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iMjS_0f9kklgp00

There Was One Fine-Ribbed Tank Top

$90


Buy now

Melissa Mercedes x Eloquii Crop Bustier Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4dvt_0f9kklgp00

Melissa Mercedes x Eloquii Crop Bustier Top

$75


Buy now

Rolla’s Dusters Denim Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RS4CE_0f9kklgp00

Rollas Mirage Short

$89


Buy now

Sterling Forever Lorelai Stretch Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzxgT_0f9kklgp00

Sterling Forever Lorelai Stretch Bracelet

$90


Buy now

The Look: Model Off Duty

Seasoned festgoers Alessandra Ambrosio, Kendall Jenner, Jasmine Tookes and other models have paired bikinis with basics at Coachella in past years. They finished their looks with frayed denim jackets tied at the waist for staying warm when the sun goes down.

Hidden Jeans Frayed Hem Crop Denim Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mt7nW_0f9kklgp00

Hidden Jeans Frayed Hem Crop Denim Jacket

$88


Buy now

Cotton Citizen Capri Cut Out Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEMDo_0f9kklgp00

Cotton Citizen Capri Cut Out Tank

$155


Buy now

Joe’s Jeans Jessica Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPsrQ_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Joe’s Jeans Jessica Skirt $188.00

Good American Always Fits Tiny Ties Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7gv8_0f9kklgp00

Good American Always Fits Tiny Ties Top

$55


Buy now

Good American Always Fits Good Waist Cheeky Bottom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMP1V_0f9kklgp00

Good American Always Fits Good Waist Cheeky Bottom

$49


Buy now

Amazon Essentials Women’s Combat Chelsea Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKJsG_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Amazon Essentials Women’s Combat Chelsea Boot $31.19

The Look: Boho-Chic

You can’t go wrong by going bohemian at Coachella — and you can easily pull off the look in a tiered or ruffled dress in linen or printed styles and comfortable boots.

Cleobella Luna Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRuN4_0f9kklgp00

Cleobella Luna Mini Dress

$208


Buy now

The Great Lupine Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVxga_0f9kklgp00

The Great Lupine Dress

$450


Buy now

3.1 Phillip Lim Alexa Suede Ankle Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HeQw_0f9kklgp00

3.1 Phillip Lim Alexa Suede Ankle Boots

$525


Buy now

The Look: Flower Child

Crocheted styles are among the most popular Coachella fashion trends that wear well into summer — whether your muse is Stevie Nicks or the Band-Aids (à la Almost Famous ), a playful woven top looks great with a maxi skirt, flared jeans or distressed denim shorts.

Farm Rio Crochet Flowers Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V98W9_0f9kklgp00

Farm Rio Crochet Flowers Top

$105


Buy now

Levi’s Premium Ribcage Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGJYT_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Levi’s Premium Ribcage Shorts $64.40

Venessa Arizaga Women’s All Smiles On Me Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267hFv_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Venessa Arizaga Women’s All Smiles On Me Bracelet $75.00

Artesano Mapari Hat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fbaiy_0f9kklgp00

Artesano Mapari Hat

$280


Buy now

The Look: Euphoria High

Channel your inner Maddy or Cassie with cutout and strappy silhouettes, face gems and comfy sneakers .

H&M Cotton Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T027d_0f9kklgp00

H&M Cotton Dress

$13


Buy now

Eloquii Satin Romper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f25km_0f9kklgp00

Eloquii Satin Romper

$100


Buy now

Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GERKs_0f9kklgp00

Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Sneakers

$70


Buy now

Pley Beauty Face + Body Reusable Adornments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Bcdk_0f9kklgp00

Pley Beauty Face + Body Reusable Adornments

$16


Buy now

Saint Laurent Eyewear Loulou Heart Sunglasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUeMh_0f9kklgp00

Saint Laurent Eyewear Loulou Heart Sunglasses

$425


Buy now

The Look: Desert Resort

Whether you plan on lounging poolside in Palm Springs or strolling through grass and dirt, a crochet maxi dress with sandals and a hands-free carryall always looks classy in the desert. Shay Mitchell and Sara Sampaio wore similar looks to Coachella 2019.

Spell Mirage Crochet Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzVGZ_0f9kklgp00

Spell Mirage Crochet Midi Dress

$249


Buy now

Isabel Marant Lecce Belt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvKJQ_0f9kklgp00

Isabel Marant Lecce Belt

$330


Buy now

Birkstenstock Arizona Vegan Sandal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2KNP_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Birkstenstock Arizona Vegan Sandal $110.00

Brixton Women’s Seaside Sun Hat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4YHA_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Brixton Women’s Seaside Sun Hat

The Look: Rock ‘n’ Roll

Yes, you can wear all-black-everything (as Bella Thorne and Vanessa Hudgens have done in years past) while still staying cool at the main stage. Try pairing a comfy playsuit with stomping boots and a breezy cover-up, then finish the look with a chunky necklace.

Norma Kamali Cayla Draped Jersey Halterneck Playsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRlc5_0f9kklgp00

Norma Kamali Halterneck Playsuit

$145


Buy now

Adornmonde Bryn Chain Necklace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQSX6_0f9kklgp00

Adornmonde Bryn chain necklace

$244


Buy now

Cult Panelled Leather Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qqg9_0f9kklgp00

Cult Panelled Leather Boots

$166


Buy now

Savage X Fenty Cyber Cat Long Robe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjSe4_0f9kklgp00

Savage X Fenty Cyber Cat Long Robe (reg. $90)

$35


Buy now

See by Chloe Joy Rider Shell Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbWrj_0f9kklgp00

See by Chloe Joy Rider Shell Backpack

$295


Buy now

The Look: Regency Vibes

Bridgerton -inspired fashion translates well to festival style — shortened hemlines or looser silhouettes let you move more freely

Hill House The Samantha Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1UPZ_0f9kklgp00

Hill House The Samantha Dress

$175


Buy now

Eloquii Tie Front Blouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jc38i_0f9kklgp00

Eloquii Tie Front Blouse

$75


Buy now

Madewell The Walker Slide Sandal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYqsY_0f9kklgp00

Madewell The Walker Slide Sandal

$78


Buy now

Vehla Eyewear Willow Sunglasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDeQq_0f9kklgp00

Vehla Eyewear Willow Sunglasses

$160


Buy now

The Look: Grunge

Throw on a frayed denim jacket or a plaid shacket over your favorite band tee and add cropped shorts and sneakers for a grunge-inspired look, as seen on Zoe Kravitz .

Nirvana T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30D0Ln_0f9kklgp00

Nirvana T-Shirt

$13


Buy now

Wild Fable Raglan Long Sleeve Button-Down Flannel Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aidN_0f9kklgp00

Wild Fable Raglan Long Sleeve Button-Down Flannel Shirt

$17


Buy now

DL1961 Emilie Straight High-Rise Vintage Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boKig_0f9kklgp00

DL1961 Emilie Straight High-Rise Vintage Shorts

$129


Buy now

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39C8hy_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers $68.00

Herschel Seventeen Hip Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQXjw_0f9kklgp00

Herschel Seventeen Hip Pack

$45


Buy now

The Look: VIP Stage

Look to frequent festgoers such as Alexa Chung, Paris Hilton and Ashlee Simpson for VIP style inspiration. A sheer maxi dress or jumpsuit with a bodysuit, chunky waist belt and boots are perfect for backstage.

For Love & Lemons Temecula Jumpsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlTQz_0f9kklgp00

For Love & Lemons Temecula Jumpsuit

$270


Buy now

Intimately Sheer Luck Bodysuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7jHF_0f9kklgp00

Intimately Sheer Luck Bodysuit

$40


Buy now

B-Low The Belt Frank Belt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJRhi_0f9kklgp00

Buy: B-Low the Belt Frank Belt $138.00

Dr. Martens Vegan Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDmmw_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Dr. Martens Vegan Boots $70.89

The Look: Skater Chic

Tie-dye is among the top-searched trends for Coachella outfits, and a colorful tee with laid-back denim and classic Vans gets you that effortless Cali skater look.

A.P.C. Janie Tie-Dye T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ka9ZQ_0f9kklgp00

A.P.C. Janie Tie-Dye T-Shirt

$125


Buy now

H&M ’90s Baggy High Waist Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LuSB_0f9kklgp00

H&M '90s Baggy High Waist Jeans

$30


Buy now

Vans Old Skool Platform Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmOK5_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Vans Women’s Old Skool Sneakers $99.95

Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Canvas Bucket Hat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JlfV_0f9kklgp00

Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Canvas Bucket Hat

$130


Buy now

’73 Originals New Generation Mini Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6Sx6_0f9kklgp00

Buy: ’73 Originals New Generation Mini Pack $50.00

The Look: The Sahara Tent

Dance ’til the last act at the Sahara Tent with some of the best rave outfits that let you sweat and move with every beat — and you can wear them all summer long, too.

Topshop Ruched Mesh Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UouTt_0f9kklgp00

Topshop Ruched Mesh Tank

$37


Buy now

Frankies Bikinis Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUPA9_0f9kklgp00

Frankies Bikinis Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

$180


Buy now

Lilysilk A Line Mini Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evJLl_0f9kklgp00

Lilysilk A Line Mini Skirt

$95


Buy now

Ganni Chunky-Sole Ankle Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgtXM_0f9kklgp00

Ganni Chunky-Sole Panelled Ankle Boots

$186


Buy now

The Look: Stagecoach

Add a little bit of country to your Coachella look with a plaid top, denim shorts and Western-inspired accessories (think cowgirl boots and a fringed cross-body). Diane Kruger and Kate Bosworth often add Stagecoach-ready pieces to their festival fits.

Reformation Ellora Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05t1KB_0f9kklgp00

Reformation Ellora Top in Blush Check

$98


Buy now

Levi’s High-Rise Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z19Y8_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Levi’s High-Rise Shorts $66.03

Ranch Road Archer Prickly Short Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYQRU_0f9kklgp00

Ranch Road Archer Prickly Short Boots

$598


Buy now

Brother Vellies Lijadu Fringe Suede Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvEnE_0f9kklgp00

Brother Vellies Lijadu Fringe Suede Shoulder Bag

$1,495


Buy now

The Look: Athleisure

Sophia Richie and Winnie Harlow have worn eye-popping athleisure looks to Coachella.

Yitty Major Label Bralette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NG51O_0f9kklgp00

Yitty Major Label Bralette (reg. $50)

$18


Buy now

Carbon38 High Rise 7/8 Legging in Takara Shine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gloYV_0f9kklgp00

Carbon38 High Rise 7/8 Legging in Takara Shine

$118


Buy now

Calpak Luka Belt Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYfPG_0f9kklgp00

Calpak Luka Belt Bag

$58


Buy now

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YImR6_0f9kklgp00

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneakers

$115


Buy now

The Look: Minimalist

When you prefer to stay simple and chic, a breezy T-shirt dress with sandals — as seen in past years on Nicole Richie and Jasmine Sanders — will get the stylish job done.

LNA Women’s Devan Twist Tee Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHpUh_0f9kklgp00

Buy: LNA Women’s Devan Twist Tee Dress $128.00

Steve Madden Spain Braided Slide Sandal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhY5R_0f9kklgp00

Steve Madden Spain Braided Slide Sandal

$90


Buy now

Cuyana Convertible Belt Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlW2Z_0f9kklgp00

Cuyana Convertible Belt Bag

$148


Buy now

The Look: Streetwear Style

Rihanna, Teyana Taylor and Cardi B are among the starry festgoers (and performers) who have taken a streetwear approach to their desert dressing.

Alexanderwang.T Ruffled Ruched Silk-Charmeuse Bra Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVpay_0f9kklgp00

Alexanderwang.T Ruffled Ruched Silk-Charmeuse Bra Top

$195


Buy now

Nasty Gal Pocket Detail Drawstring Cuff Cargo Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x22c7_0f9kklgp00

Nasty Gal Drawstring Cuff Cargo Pants

$34


Buy now

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LXX Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0nhL_0f9kklgp00

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LXX Sneaker

$110


Buy now

Adidas x Girls Are Awesome Twill Waist Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D78nD_0f9kklgp00

Adidas x Girls Are Awesome Twill Waist Bag

$90


Buy now

The Look: Co-Ord

When in doubt, go with matching sets that take the stress out of your Coachella outfit planning. There’s something for every aesthetic, from minimalist to classic bohemian.

Astr the Label Terra Bella Square Neck Tie Strap Crop Top & High Waist Midi Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUrcH_0f9kklgp00

Astr the Label Terra Bella High Waist Midi Skirt

$98


Buy now

Astr the Label Terra Bella High Waist Midi Skirt

$118


Buy now

Simone I. Smith Moody Monday Bucket Cowgirl Hat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GySXo_0f9kklgp00

Simone I. Smith Moody Monday Bucket Cowgirl Hat

$400


Buy now

Christy Dawn Eva Top and Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wydlc_0f9kklgp00

Christy Dawn Eva Top

$228


Buy now

Christy Dawn Eva Skirt

$228


Buy now

Lack of Color Rancher Fedora Hat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcVSL_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Lack of Color Rancher Fedora Hat $139.00

The Look: Y2K

Kylie Jenner wore a midriff-baring white top, wide-leg bleached jeans and chunky white kicks a few years back en route to Coachella with Travis Scott.

Girlfriend Ivory Bianca One-Shoulder Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnxkT_0f9kklgp00

Girlfriend Ivory Bianca One-Shoulder Tank

$48


Buy now

Storets Zoe Tie-Dye Relaxed Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJnZS_0f9kklgp00

Storets Zoe Tie-Dye Relaxed Jeans

$69


Buy now

Reebok Classic Leather Legacy Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsrVH_0f9kklgp00

Reebok Classic Leather Legacy Sneakers

$80


Buy now

Balenciaga Le Cagole Mini Neon Crossbody Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3KKf_0f9kklgp00

Balenciaga Le Cagole Mini Neon Crossbody Bag

$1,250


Buy now

The Look: Desert Disco

Take it back to the days of glam (with a touch of desert daze) with sexy sequined looks and flared bottoms that keep you cool in the heat.

Nasty Gal Sequin Halter Wrap Over Crop Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChjZ9_0f9kklgp00

Nasty Gal Sequin Halter Wrap Over Crop Top

$28


Buy now

Satina Palazzo Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zgxn9_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Satina Palazzo Pants $18.99

Loeffler Randall Lillian Flat Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGxFm_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Loeffler Randall Lillian Flat Sandal $195.00

The Look: Maximalist

Do like centenarian fashion icon Iris Apfel and make a statement with prints on prints.

Cupshe Red Leopard Print One-Piece Swimsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdlHG_0f9kklgp00

Cupshe Red Leopard Print One-Piece Swimsuit

$30


Buy now

Silvia Tcherassi Giulia Pareo Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9mJ2_0f9kklgp00

Silvia Tcherassi Giulia Pareo Skirt

$290


Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Statement Necklace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nr8Kd_0f9kklgp00

Iris Apfel x H&M Statement Necklace

$129


Buy now

Naturalizer Women’s Halifax Sandal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WD2C_0f9kklgp00

Buy: Naturalizer Women’s Halifax Sandal $120.00

The Look: Summer Garden Party

Not all of the best Coachella outfits need not be bohemian- or Western-inspired. Turn up the romance in a mini dress and playful accessories fit for tea time in the desert, as Sara Sampaio, Hailee Steinfeld and Kelly Osborne have done at previous Coachellas.

Reformation Ninna Velvet Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzGD3_0f9kklgp00

Reformation Ninna Velvet Mini Dress

$250


Buy now

Eloquii Daisy Acrylic Box Clutch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIZOl_0f9kklgp00

Eloquii Daisy Acrylic Box Clutch

$80


Buy now

A New Day Adley Bow Flip Flop Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30y6Py_0f9kklgp00

A New Day Adley Bow Flip Flop Sandals

$25


Buy now

