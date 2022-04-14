The 20+ Best Celebrity-Inspired Coachella Outfit Ideas, from Boho-Chic to Edgy
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
nThe official return of music festival season is just days away. If you’re still looking for last-minute looks for that 250-acre fashion runway that is Coachella (or you’re heading to other summer fests), we’ve rounded up the best festival outfit ideas inspired by ensembles worn by Hollywood stars.More from The Hollywood Reporter
- The Best Men's Hoodies for a Cool and Comfy Spring
- Neon Carnival Heads to the Metaverse With Paris Hilton
- Big Sean on His Coachella Return and Playing for Pandemic-Era Crowds
Related: The Best Music Festival Must-Haves, from Tech to Skincare
The last time starry music fans flocked to the desert was 2019, but there’s plenty of inspiration from the latest runway and street style trends. Y2K and ’90s-inspired looks continue to reign supreme, so expect to see baggy jeans , bucket hats , skin-baring cropped tops, statement jewelry and retro sneakers on the field.
To make shopping for the best Coachella outfits even more effortless, many fest-friendly brands and retailers including Neiman Marcus , Revolve , H&M , Free People Nasty Gal and others have even curated effortless ensembles in dedicated online shops.
Whether you’re heading to Coachella weekends one or two or any other summer events, we’ve rounded up the best festival-ready fashion ideas.
The Look: Classic Coachella
You can’t go wrong with a hot weather-ready tank or smocked crop top, denim shorts, a crossbody bag and comfy sneakers, as seen at past Coachella festivals on Kendall Jenner, .
There Was One Fine-Ribbed Tank Top
There Was One Fine-Ribbed Tank Top
$90
Buy now
Melissa Mercedes x Eloquii Crop Bustier Top
Melissa Mercedes x Eloquii Crop Bustier Top
$75
Buy now
Rolla’s Dusters Denim Shorts
Rollas Mirage Short
$89
Buy now
Sterling Forever Lorelai Stretch Bracelet
Sterling Forever Lorelai Stretch Bracelet
$90
Buy now
The Look: Model Off Duty
Seasoned festgoers Alessandra Ambrosio, Kendall Jenner, Jasmine Tookes and other models have paired bikinis with basics at Coachella in past years. They finished their looks with frayed denim jackets tied at the waist for staying warm when the sun goes down.
Hidden Jeans Frayed Hem Crop Denim Jacket
Hidden Jeans Frayed Hem Crop Denim Jacket
$88
Buy now
Cotton Citizen Capri Cut Out Tank
Cotton Citizen Capri Cut Out Tank
$155
Buy now
Joe’s Jeans Jessica Skirt
Buy: Joe’s Jeans Jessica Skirt $188.00
Good American Always Fits Tiny Ties Top
Good American Always Fits Tiny Ties Top
$55
Buy now
Good American Always Fits Good Waist Cheeky Bottom
Good American Always Fits Good Waist Cheeky Bottom
$49
Buy now
Amazon Essentials Women’s Combat Chelsea Boot
Buy: Amazon Essentials Women’s Combat Chelsea Boot $31.19
The Look: Boho-Chic
You can’t go wrong by going bohemian at Coachella — and you can easily pull off the look in a tiered or ruffled dress in linen or printed styles and comfortable boots.
Cleobella Luna Mini Dress
Cleobella Luna Mini Dress
$208
Buy now
The Great Lupine Dress
The Great Lupine Dress
$450
Buy now
3.1 Phillip Lim Alexa Suede Ankle Boots
3.1 Phillip Lim Alexa Suede Ankle Boots
$525
Buy now
The Look: Flower Child
Crocheted styles are among the most popular Coachella fashion trends that wear well into summer — whether your muse is Stevie Nicks or the Band-Aids (à la Almost Famous ), a playful woven top looks great with a maxi skirt, flared jeans or distressed denim shorts.
Farm Rio Crochet Flowers Top
Farm Rio Crochet Flowers Top
$105
Buy now
Levi’s Premium Ribcage Shorts
Buy: Levi’s Premium Ribcage Shorts $64.40
Venessa Arizaga Women’s All Smiles On Me Bracelet
Buy: Venessa Arizaga Women’s All Smiles On Me Bracelet $75.00
Artesano Mapari Hat
Artesano Mapari Hat
$280
Buy now
The Look: Euphoria High
Channel your inner Maddy or Cassie with cutout and strappy silhouettes, face gems and comfy sneakers .
H&M Cotton Dress
H&M Cotton Dress
$13
Buy now
Eloquii Satin Romper
Eloquii Satin Romper
$100
Buy now
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Sneakers
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Sneakers
$70
Buy now
Pley Beauty Face + Body Reusable Adornments
Pley Beauty Face + Body Reusable Adornments
$16
Buy now
Saint Laurent Eyewear Loulou Heart Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Eyewear Loulou Heart Sunglasses
$425
Buy now
The Look: Desert Resort
Whether you plan on lounging poolside in Palm Springs or strolling through grass and dirt, a crochet maxi dress with sandals and a hands-free carryall always looks classy in the desert. Shay Mitchell and Sara Sampaio wore similar looks to Coachella 2019.
Spell Mirage Crochet Midi Dress
Spell Mirage Crochet Midi Dress
$249
Buy now
Isabel Marant Lecce Belt
Isabel Marant Lecce Belt
$330
Buy now
Birkstenstock Arizona Vegan Sandal
Buy: Birkstenstock Arizona Vegan Sandal $110.00
Brixton Women’s Seaside Sun Hat
Buy: Brixton Women’s Seaside Sun Hat
The Look: Rock ‘n’ Roll
Yes, you can wear all-black-everything (as Bella Thorne and Vanessa Hudgens have done in years past) while still staying cool at the main stage. Try pairing a comfy playsuit with stomping boots and a breezy cover-up, then finish the look with a chunky necklace.
Norma Kamali Cayla Draped Jersey Halterneck Playsuit
Norma Kamali Halterneck Playsuit
$145
Buy now
Adornmonde Bryn Chain Necklace
Adornmonde Bryn chain necklace
$244
Buy now
Cult Panelled Leather Boots
Cult Panelled Leather Boots
$166
Buy now
Savage X Fenty Cyber Cat Long Robe
Savage X Fenty Cyber Cat Long Robe (reg. $90)
$35
Buy now
See by Chloe Joy Rider Shell Backpack
See by Chloe Joy Rider Shell Backpack
$295
Buy now
The Look: Regency Vibes
Bridgerton -inspired fashion translates well to festival style — shortened hemlines or looser silhouettes let you move more freely
Hill House The Samantha Dress
Hill House The Samantha Dress
$175
Buy now
Eloquii Tie Front Blouse
Eloquii Tie Front Blouse
$75
Buy now
Madewell The Walker Slide Sandal
Madewell The Walker Slide Sandal
$78
Buy now
Vehla Eyewear Willow Sunglasses
Vehla Eyewear Willow Sunglasses
$160
Buy now
The Look: Grunge
Throw on a frayed denim jacket or a plaid shacket over your favorite band tee and add cropped shorts and sneakers for a grunge-inspired look, as seen on Zoe Kravitz .
Nirvana T-Shirt
Nirvana T-Shirt
$13
Buy now
Wild Fable Raglan Long Sleeve Button-Down Flannel Shirt
Wild Fable Raglan Long Sleeve Button-Down Flannel Shirt
$17
Buy now
DL1961 Emilie Straight High-Rise Vintage Shorts
DL1961 Emilie Straight High-Rise Vintage Shorts
$129
Buy now
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers
Buy: Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers $68.00
Herschel Seventeen Hip Pack
Herschel Seventeen Hip Pack
$45
Buy now
The Look: VIP Stage
Look to frequent festgoers such as Alexa Chung, Paris Hilton and Ashlee Simpson for VIP style inspiration. A sheer maxi dress or jumpsuit with a bodysuit, chunky waist belt and boots are perfect for backstage.
For Love & Lemons Temecula Jumpsuit
For Love & Lemons Temecula Jumpsuit
$270
Buy now
Intimately Sheer Luck Bodysuit
Intimately Sheer Luck Bodysuit
$40
Buy now
B-Low The Belt Frank Belt
Buy: B-Low the Belt Frank Belt $138.00
Dr. Martens Vegan Boots
Buy: Dr. Martens Vegan Boots $70.89
The Look: Skater Chic
Tie-dye is among the top-searched trends for Coachella outfits, and a colorful tee with laid-back denim and classic Vans gets you that effortless Cali skater look.
A.P.C. Janie Tie-Dye T-Shirt
A.P.C. Janie Tie-Dye T-Shirt
$125
Buy now
H&M ’90s Baggy High Waist Jeans
H&M '90s Baggy High Waist Jeans
$30
Buy now
Vans Old Skool Platform Sneakers
Buy: Vans Women’s Old Skool Sneakers $99.95
Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Canvas Bucket Hat
Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Canvas Bucket Hat
$130
Buy now
’73 Originals New Generation Mini Pack
Buy: ’73 Originals New Generation Mini Pack $50.00
The Look: The Sahara Tent
Dance ’til the last act at the Sahara Tent with some of the best rave outfits that let you sweat and move with every beat — and you can wear them all summer long, too.
Topshop Ruched Mesh Tank
Topshop Ruched Mesh Tank
$37
Buy now
Frankies Bikinis Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
$180
Buy now
Lilysilk A Line Mini Skirt
Lilysilk A Line Mini Skirt
$95
Buy now
Ganni Chunky-Sole Ankle Boots
Ganni Chunky-Sole Panelled Ankle Boots
$186
Buy now
The Look: Stagecoach
Add a little bit of country to your Coachella look with a plaid top, denim shorts and Western-inspired accessories (think cowgirl boots and a fringed cross-body). Diane Kruger and Kate Bosworth often add Stagecoach-ready pieces to their festival fits.
Reformation Ellora Top
Reformation Ellora Top in Blush Check
$98
Buy now
Levi’s High-Rise Shorts
Buy: Levi’s High-Rise Shorts $66.03
Ranch Road Archer Prickly Short Boots
Ranch Road Archer Prickly Short Boots
$598
Buy now
Brother Vellies Lijadu Fringe Suede Shoulder Bag
Brother Vellies Lijadu Fringe Suede Shoulder Bag
$1,495
Buy now
The Look: Athleisure
Sophia Richie and Winnie Harlow have worn eye-popping athleisure looks to Coachella.
Yitty Major Label Bralette
Yitty Major Label Bralette (reg. $50)
$18
Buy now
Carbon38 High Rise 7/8 Legging in Takara Shine
Carbon38 High Rise 7/8 Legging in Takara Shine
$118
Buy now
Calpak Luka Belt Bag
Calpak Luka Belt Bag
$58
Buy now
Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneakers
Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneakers
$115
Buy now
The Look: Minimalist
When you prefer to stay simple and chic, a breezy T-shirt dress with sandals — as seen in past years on Nicole Richie and Jasmine Sanders — will get the stylish job done.
LNA Women’s Devan Twist Tee Dress
Buy: LNA Women’s Devan Twist Tee Dress $128.00
Steve Madden Spain Braided Slide Sandal
Steve Madden Spain Braided Slide Sandal
$90
Buy now
Cuyana Convertible Belt Bag
Cuyana Convertible Belt Bag
$148
Buy now
The Look: Streetwear Style
Rihanna, Teyana Taylor and Cardi B are among the starry festgoers (and performers) who have taken a streetwear approach to their desert dressing.
Alexanderwang.T Ruffled Ruched Silk-Charmeuse Bra Top
Alexanderwang.T Ruffled Ruched Silk-Charmeuse Bra Top
$195
Buy now
Nasty Gal Pocket Detail Drawstring Cuff Cargo Pants
Nasty Gal Drawstring Cuff Cargo Pants
$34
Buy now
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LXX Sneaker
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LXX Sneaker
$110
Buy now
Adidas x Girls Are Awesome Twill Waist Bag
Adidas x Girls Are Awesome Twill Waist Bag
$90
Buy now
The Look: Co-Ord
When in doubt, go with matching sets that take the stress out of your Coachella outfit planning. There’s something for every aesthetic, from minimalist to classic bohemian.
Astr the Label Terra Bella Square Neck Tie Strap Crop Top & High Waist Midi Skirt
Astr the Label Terra Bella High Waist Midi Skirt
$98
Buy now
Astr the Label Terra Bella High Waist Midi Skirt
$118
Buy now
Simone I. Smith Moody Monday Bucket Cowgirl Hat
Simone I. Smith Moody Monday Bucket Cowgirl Hat
$400
Buy now
Christy Dawn Eva Top and Skirt
Christy Dawn Eva Top
$228
Buy now
Christy Dawn Eva Skirt
$228
Buy now
Lack of Color Rancher Fedora Hat
Buy: Lack of Color Rancher Fedora Hat $139.00
The Look: Y2K
Kylie Jenner wore a midriff-baring white top, wide-leg bleached jeans and chunky white kicks a few years back en route to Coachella with Travis Scott.
Girlfriend Ivory Bianca One-Shoulder Tank
Girlfriend Ivory Bianca One-Shoulder Tank
$48
Buy now
Storets Zoe Tie-Dye Relaxed Jeans
Storets Zoe Tie-Dye Relaxed Jeans
$69
Buy now
Reebok Classic Leather Legacy Sneakers
Reebok Classic Leather Legacy Sneakers
$80
Buy now
Balenciaga Le Cagole Mini Neon Crossbody Bag
Balenciaga Le Cagole Mini Neon Crossbody Bag
$1,250
Buy now
The Look: Desert Disco
Take it back to the days of glam (with a touch of desert daze) with sexy sequined looks and flared bottoms that keep you cool in the heat.
Nasty Gal Sequin Halter Wrap Over Crop Top
Nasty Gal Sequin Halter Wrap Over Crop Top
$28
Buy now
Satina Palazzo Pants
Buy: Satina Palazzo Pants $18.99
Loeffler Randall Lillian Flat Sandals
Buy: Loeffler Randall Lillian Flat Sandal $195.00
The Look: Maximalist
Do like centenarian fashion icon Iris Apfel and make a statement with prints on prints.
Cupshe Red Leopard Print One-Piece Swimsuit
Cupshe Red Leopard Print One-Piece Swimsuit
$30
Buy now
Silvia Tcherassi Giulia Pareo Skirt
Silvia Tcherassi Giulia Pareo Skirt
$290
Buy now
Iris Apfel x H&M Statement Necklace
Iris Apfel x H&M Statement Necklace
$129
Buy now
Naturalizer Women’s Halifax Sandal
Buy: Naturalizer Women’s Halifax Sandal $120.00
The Look: Summer Garden Party
Not all of the best Coachella outfits need not be bohemian- or Western-inspired. Turn up the romance in a mini dress and playful accessories fit for tea time in the desert, as Sara Sampaio, Hailee Steinfeld and Kelly Osborne have done at previous Coachellas.
Reformation Ninna Velvet Mini Dress
Reformation Ninna Velvet Mini Dress
$250
Buy now
Eloquii Daisy Acrylic Box Clutch
Eloquii Daisy Acrylic Box Clutch
$80
Buy now
A New Day Adley Bow Flip Flop Sandals
A New Day Adley Bow Flip Flop Sandals
$25
Buy now
Comments / 0