Henry Golding Joins Sony’s Chuck Klosterman Adaptation ‘Downtown Owl’ (Exclusive)

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Henry Golding has joined the cast of the adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s Downtown Owl , the directorial debut of Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater.

The project, which is currently filming in Minnesota, comes from Sony’s Stage 6 Films label. Golding will appear alongside Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer and August Blanco Rosenstein, as well as Rabe.

Linklater penned the screenplay based on Klosterman’s New York Times best-selling novel, which takes place in the fictional town of Owl, North Dakota, which is semi-isolated from the 1980s pop culture that surrounds it. The story follows three residents — an old man who spends his afternoons reminiscing in the local coffee shop, a depressed high school backup quarterback, and a new English teacher at the local high school — whose lives, along with those of the town’s other residents, are upended by a whiteout blizzard.

Bettina Barrow and Rabe will produce for Kill Claudio Productions, along with Rebecca Green and Linklater. Laura Rister, Lee Broda, and Joel Michaely are exec producing, while Tom McLeod is co-executive producing. T Bone Burnett will be handling the music.

Eric Charles and Elizabeth Grave are overseeing the project for Stage 6 Films. Three Point Capital is financing the project, which was a part of the Sundance Institute Creative Producing Summit and Talent Forum.

Golding is repped by CAA, Megan Silverman Management and Goodman Genow. The actor is also set for the Jane Austen adaptation Persuasion at Netflix, as well as Paramount’s animated film The Tiger’s Apprentice.



The Hollywood Reporter

Top Cameo Star Gilbert Gottfried Leaves Behind 200 Hours of Content

Gilbert Gottfried, the perpetually wincing comedian who died Tuesday at 67 after a long battle with muscular dystrophy, left behind a deep archive of recorded material, most of it never seen.  The videos were not taken in the smoky comedy clubs where Gottfried honed his act, but rather in his own bathroom, made one minute at a time. More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Maher Remembers Gilbert Gottfried: "He Was the King of Too Soon"Gilbert Gottfried's 'Problem Child' Director Recalls Standing Up to Studio to Let Him Riff: "He's That Funny"Conan O'Brien, Jon Stewart, Kathy Griffin, More Remember Gilbert Gottfried: "A Softie on...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alexander Skarsgard’s Ax-Throwing Skills Are a Work in Progress

Vikings and axes go hand in hand, so it might seem a safe bet that the star of Robert Eggers’ upcoming revenge thriller The Northman, Alexander Skarsgård (seen brandishing one on the poster and in various bloody axe-based rampages throughout the film), might be skilled with the weapon in real life. Not so fast.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlexander Skarsgard Can't Escape His Fate in 'The Northman' TrailerAlexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman in Robert Eggers' 'The Northman': Film ReviewAlexander Skarsgard Seeks Revenge in 'The Northman' Trailer Focus Features hosted journalists in London to partake in, among other activities, a trip to an ax-throwing...
MOVIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dual’ Star Karen Gillan on Unlearning Her Action Skills and the “Bittersweet” ‘Guardians 3’ Set

Coming off of action roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Jumanji franchise and 2021’s Gunpowder Milkshake, Karen Gillan took a major left turn in the form of Dual. In Riley Stearns’ sci-fi dark comedy, Gillan plays Sarah, a terminally-ill woman who decides to clone herself for the sake of easing her loved ones’ grieving process. When Sarah unexpectedly defies the odds and goes into remission, she’s bound by law to battle her double for the right to be Sarah. Since Gillan’s character has no familiarity with fighting of any kind, Gillan initially had to discard the instincts and skills...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Roberts Praises ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ 25 Years Later: “We Really Got Lucky”

No one needed to say a little prayer for My Best Friend’s Wedding, as the romantic comedy that starred Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz was a hit out of the gate and remains beloved by viewers and castmembers alike. Ahead of director P.J. Hogan’s film, released June 20, 1997, reaching its 25th anniversary, Roberts spoke to E!’s Daily Pop on Wednesday about the enduring appeal of the project. Its plot centered on Julianne (Roberts) realizing she has feelings for longtime friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney), who is about to tie the knot with Kimmy (Diaz); this leads Julianne to pretend to be...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Neon Carnival Heads to the Metaverse With Paris Hilton

As Neon Carnival gets ready to return to the desert following a two-year hiatus, the coveted festival afterparty is also heading to the metaverse. Paris Hilton will host the Neon Carnival experience in the metaverse in Paris World on the online gaming platform Roblox, giving the public an inside look at the exclusive event for the first time. Hilton launched the gaming experience Paris World on Roblox in October.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 20+ Best Celebrity-Inspired Coachella Outfit Ideas, from Boho-Chic to EdgyBig Sean on His Coachella Return and Playing for Pandemic-Era CrowdsThe Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia Replace Kanye West as Coachella...
COACHELLA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Kaufman Feature Doc in the Works (Exclusive)

Andy Kaufman, the Saturday Night Live and Taxi star who was portrayed by Jim Carrey in Milos Forman’s 1999 film Man on the Moon, is getting the documentary treatment. The Emmy-nominated Alex Braverman will direct the feature doc about the late American entertainer, which has just started production. Morgan Neville, who directed Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, will produce through his Tremolo Productions banner.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song': Film Review | Venice 2021Anthony Bourdain Documentary 'Roadrunner' Features AI Model of Late Chef's VoiceRick Rubin Inks Overall TV and Film Deal With Endeavor Content Kaufman, who...
MOVIES
