Henry Golding Joins Sony’s Chuck Klosterman Adaptation ‘Downtown Owl’ (Exclusive)

Henry Golding has joined the cast of the adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s Downtown Owl , the directorial debut of Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater.

The project, which is currently filming in Minnesota, comes from Sony’s Stage 6 Films label. Golding will appear alongside Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer and August Blanco Rosenstein, as well as Rabe.

Linklater penned the screenplay based on Klosterman’s New York Times best-selling novel, which takes place in the fictional town of Owl, North Dakota, which is semi-isolated from the 1980s pop culture that surrounds it. The story follows three residents — an old man who spends his afternoons reminiscing in the local coffee shop, a depressed high school backup quarterback, and a new English teacher at the local high school — whose lives, along with those of the town’s other residents, are upended by a whiteout blizzard.

Bettina Barrow and Rabe will produce for Kill Claudio Productions, along with Rebecca Green and Linklater. Laura Rister, Lee Broda, and Joel Michaely are exec producing, while Tom McLeod is co-executive producing. T Bone Burnett will be handling the music.

Eric Charles and Elizabeth Grave are overseeing the project for Stage 6 Films. Three Point Capital is financing the project, which was a part of the Sundance Institute Creative Producing Summit and Talent Forum.

Golding is repped by CAA, Megan Silverman Management and Goodman Genow. The actor is also set for the Jane Austen adaptation Persuasion at Netflix, as well as Paramount’s animated film The Tiger’s Apprentice.

