ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin woman accused of fraud, impacting mainly Hmong Americans

By Mary Jo Ola
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UcH2_0f9kkYAG00

A Wisconsin woman is accused of defrauding dozens of investors and misappropriating more than $4 million of their money.

Civil complaints from both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission came down for Kay Yang on Wednesday.

Federal authorities claim Yang defrauded roughly 70 investors starting back in April of 2017. A majority of them are Hmong Americans in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The SEC complaint stated Yang raised $16.5 million through the unregistered offer and sale of securities by her two companies AK Equity LLC and Xapphire Fund LLC.

Yang was accused of falsely representing how she would invest the money, her track record, and her trading strategy.

Court documents allege Yang took more than $4 million and spent $1.5 million on real estate, $790,000 on her family's living expenses, $585,000 on personal and family travel, including a trip for 60 people to Maui, and $313,000 on luxury cars.

Yang is the vice president of 5XEN Inc. which runs the 5XEN Asian Super Market in Milwaukee.

TMJ4 News stopped by Yang's Mequon home for comment, but no one answered.

The SEC claims Yang's fraudulent scheme collapsed and most of her investors did not receive anything close to their promised returns while some lost their entire investment.

Federal authorities also allege Yang wrongly used some of the money to repay investors from a previous venture. Yang's husband, Chao, is named in the complaint for receiving money from the fraud.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jorden Welsher sought by US Marshals

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force needs help finding 27-year-old Jorden Welsher. Authorities say the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department issued a warrant for Welsher's arrest in 2021. He vanished without a trace. "He’s more or less dropped off from the face of the earth," explained the U.S....
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
El Paso News

El Paso woman indicted for Tax, Bank Fraud

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal grand jury in El Paso returned an indictment on Thursday, March 23, charging an El Paso woman for her role in preparing false tax returns and committing bank fraud. According to court documents, 52-year-old Dawn Marie Munoz, allegedly underreported her income to...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmong Americans#Fraud#Hmong People#Luxury Car#Sec#Ak Equity Llc#Xapphire Fund Llc#5xen Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy