Prince Harry and Meghan visit Queen on way to Invictus Games

By Tom Ambrose and agency
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan in 2021. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan have visited the Queen at Windsor Castle on their way to the Invictus Games .

The couple were travelling to The Hague in the Netherlands for the games, which begin on Saturday, and on Thursday visited the UK together for the first time since stepping down as senior working royals more than two years ago.

It is understood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met with Prince Charles. The visit comes after Harry was absent from Prince Philip’s memorial service in London last month.

The duke is in the process of bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer receive the same level of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

Prince Harry wants to bring his children to visit, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous , his legal representative has said.

However, Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection at Scotland Yard, told PA Media this week that Harry is “not an expert in security”.

“The truth is I have no doubt that he will be protected, whether he takes his own team or whether the Dutch authorities give him some kind of VIP status,” he said, referring to the likely security arrangements in The Hague.

“The truth is, if there’s a risk both countries – ours and the Netherlands – have sophisticated systems of determining risk.

“This country has determined he is no longer at risk. That may or may not be true, but people far better qualified than I am now can make that decision and they never make it lightly.”

Harry and Meghan chose to make their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games almost five years ago. The duke founded the games to give military veterans the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

The PA Media news agency contributed to this report.

The Guardian

The Guardian

