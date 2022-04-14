ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Protests erupt in Michigan after a Black man is killed by police during a traffic stop

By William Brangham
pbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

El Chapo cartel member arrested in Colombia after model girlfriend posts photos on Facebook

A notorious Mexican drug trafficker linked to jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s cartel has been captured in Colombia, according to police, after his model girlfriend posted pictures of the pair kissing at a tourist attraction on Facebook.Colombian police arrested alleged Sinaloa drug cartel capo Brian Donaciano Olguin Verdugo, known by his nickname “El Pitt,” in a luxury apartment in the city of Cali, they announced last Sunday.The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) alerted Colombian authorities that El Pitt had entered the country in February. A Facebook post, made by the unnamed model, showing the couple at Los Cristales,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Gay parents called 'rapists' and 'pedophiles' in Amtrak incident

Robbie Pierce, his husband and their two young children were enjoying a scenic train ride on the Pacific coast, a peaceful prelude to their spring break getaway. But at the end of their journey from their home in Los Angeles to Oakland, California, the couple said a man sitting across the aisle turned their family vacation into a nightmare.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pbs Newshour#New York City
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motorious

Tesla Driver Falls Asleep, Speeds Down Texas Sidewalk

Smoking kills, and not always for the reasons you believe. Case in point: two police dispatchers in Hamlin, Texas were outside the police station taking a smoke break. Less than 10 seconds after they stepped inside, a Tesla came rocketing down the sidewalk where they were standing. Had they enjoyed their cigarettes a little longer, they would have died while smoking.
HAMLIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy