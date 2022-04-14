ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

4-15-22 fdl county district attorney defends bail question raised by attorney general opponent

radioplusinfo.com
 3 days ago

The Fond du Lac County District Attorney and Republican attorney general candidate is defending his office’s handling of a case involving a man who shot and killed an Appleton firefighter after being released from the Fond du Lac County Jail. Ruben Houston III was released from the Fond du Lac County...

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Crime & Safety
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
US News and World Report

District Attorneys Warn Requiring Cash Bail Could Clog Jails

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia district attorneys are among those criticizing a bill to require cash bail before anyone charged with a felony could be released from jail saying it could maroon poor people behind bars and reduce access to pretrial diversion and alternative courts. Senators last week voted...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James announces sentencing of Bronx clinic owner for stealing more than $4 million

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the sentencing of Leslie Montgomery, 51, of the Bronx, for defrauding New York state out of millions of dollars in false Medicaid claims and exploiting low-income New Yorkers. Montgomery — who owned Healthy Living Community Center (Healthy Living) and LCM Livery P/U, Inc. (LCM Livery) — scammed New Yorkers through an elaborate scheme, whereby Montgomery advertised a sham housing assistance program to lure low-income individuals into providing their personal information. She then used the personal information to submit false claims for custom-molded back braces to MetroPlus Health Plan, a Medicaid-funded managed care organization, for braces that were not needed and never ordered by patients. Montgomery was sentenced today in Bronx County Supreme Court to three to nine years in state prison and ordered to pay back more than $4 million dollars in restitution to New York state.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy