ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

3 Powerball tickets sold in metro Phoenix hit $50K prize in Wednesday’s drawing

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Check those Powerball tickets as three sold around metro Phoenix hit for $50,000 apiece in Wednesday night’s drawing, the Arizona Lottery said. Two tickets were sold at QuikTrip locations, one at a...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (STACKER) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Phoenix that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness. Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list. You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to the Best 420 Events and Deals in Phoenix in 2022

No, April 20 still isn't officially considered to be a national holiday. But try telling that to the legion of marijuana lovers or anyone else who considers it to be a major occasion. Thanks to the number 420 carrying a certain significance in both pop culture and pot culture, April...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Peoria, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Winners#Circle K#The Arizona Lottery#Quiktrip Locations
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Barbecue restaurants in Phoenix cater to a wide range of tastes, from traditional Southern fare to unique Arizona interpretations of the art of smoked meats. Thus, if you search for the best barbecue restaurants in Phoenix, below is a comprehensive list of the top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in the city.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
KTAR.com

Fire races through Scottsdale home under construction

PHOENIX – Firefighters from four Valley cities worked together Thursday to put out a huge fire in a house under construction in Scottsdale. The first-alarm blaze at Indian Bend and Pima roads brought crews from the Scottsdale Fire Department, Mesa Fire Department, Phoenix Fire Department and Tempe Fire Department to the afternoon scene.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Grocery chain Aldi opens 9th store in Valley, 2nd in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Discount grocer Aldi has added a ninth store in metro Phoenix just two years after making its local debut. The new store at 14th Street and Bell Road, the second for Phoenix, is open for business but will officially celebrate the grand opening Thursday. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 7:55 a.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Weekly free newspaper launching in Queen Creek on Sunday

PHOENIX — A free weekly newspaper is launching in Queen Creek this Sunday to serve the town of more than 68,000 residents. The Queen Creek Tribune, owned by Times Media Group, will launch April 24 with a local focus on current events in the East Valley town, according to a press release.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

5 dream homes on the market for under $695K around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for your dream home? Check out five great options from Opendoor, all under $695,000 Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more. 1) 3825 N Hayden Road,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man outside crosswalk hit, killed in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car in central Phoenix on Tuesday night. Officers say a man in his 70s was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by a car near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Police say...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy