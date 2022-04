The 40th Anniversary Chicago Music Awards and milestone celebration will make history by honoring the best of Chicagoland entertainers in all genres of music. The biggest event night in music in Chicago is set for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at the Congress Plaza Hotel and Convention Center located at 520 S. Michigan Ave. VIP Red Carpet and Reception starts at 6:00 p.m. and Awards Showcase at 7:30 p.m. An After Awards Dance Party follows the conclusion of the Awards Ceremony.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO