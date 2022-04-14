High School Standouts: Abby Franks, Dorman Golf

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Dorman junior golfer Abby Franks helped lead the Cavaliers to a Region 2-5A championship in 2021 and ascended the ranks as one of the best golfers in the state of South Carolina.

Franks is currently ranked 7th in the state by the South Carolina Junior Golf Association.

She is verbally committed to competing at the University of North Georgia in 2023.

