You’ll remember just a week ago we were smelling wildfire smoke here in Houston from the East Wing Complex fires. Strong westerly winds pushed the smoke our way. Clearly one of the causes is the drought that has now set up across the state. To be sure, Houston itself is doing pretty well -- a little dry in spots -- but since September we’ve had more than 31″ of rain which is 4″ above our normal. In fact, look how well the whole state was just six months ago:

HOUSTON, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO