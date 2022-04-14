Officer-involved shooting investigation underway at Larimer County landfill

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Police on Sunday said an early morning homicide and an officer-involved shooting that took place a few minutes later at a nearby restaurant were unrelated.
A man was shot to death at about 2:44 a.m. at South Fourth and East San Carlos streets. The motive and circumstances of it are under investigation. The suspect is unidentified and remains at large.
The victim’s identity is still being confirmed by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office, which will then notify next of kin.
