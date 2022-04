We sometimes struggle with what we call depression. Depression is a heavy topic for a lot of people, because it is also something they do not want to admit. We don’t want to admit that we are struggling or that we are having a bad day. As people, we have a desire to not be looked down upon by others. Depression is one of those things that can cause to feel as if we are being looked down upon.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO