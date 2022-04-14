ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silsbee, TX

Silsbee man arrested for death at illegal game room

By Meagan Ellsworth
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office has arrested Taylor James Cantrell, 30, of Silsbee for alleged Manslaughter. He is being held in the Hardin County jail on $100,000 bond for the charge. But he is also facing other charges. (Photo courtesy of the Hardin County Sheriff's Office)

A 30-year-old Silsbee man has been indicted for manslaughter after a death at an allegedly illegal game room near Silsbee.

Taylor James Cantrell is being held in the Hardin County jail on a $100,000 bond for the charge. He was indicted by a Hardin County grand jury on Tuesday, according to Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

"Cantrell fled from law enforcement last night near Village Creek in Kountze but was apprehended after a search of the area," HCSO said on Tuesday.

The arrest follows a Sheriff's Office investigation into the Feb. 24 death 30-year-old Jeremiah Ray, Kountze. Ray died as a result of injuries sustained from exiting a moving vehicle, deputies said.

"During the investigation, evidence was gathered that led authorities to believe that another person was involved in Ray’s death," according to a news release from the office.

Cantrell previously was indicted on two other charges stemming from a shooting in Liberty County in March of 2021.

He also was charged with aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in the robbery of an individual near Silsbee on February 20, deputies said said.

meagan.ellsworth@beaumontenterprise.com

twitter.com/megzmagpie

