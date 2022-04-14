ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Local elementary school surprises custodian before running 31st Boston Marathon

By Megan Kernan
WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay elementary school custodian will soon be running her 31st consecutive Boston Marathon, but before she heads to Boston, she received the surprise of a lifetime. Kathy Waldron, a custodian at Sullivan Elementary School in Green Bay was paged down to the...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin? The men’s wheelchair race starts at 9:02 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m. The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m. The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m. This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
KRDO News Channel 13

Unsung hero during pandemic, Bricker Elementary custodian finalist in Custodian of the Year contest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ilka Jenkins, a custodian at Bricker Elementary School, is a finalist in the 2022 Custodian of the Year contest. The contest, sponsored by Cintas Corporation, recognizes all the dedicated and hard-working custodians.  Jenkins is one of two women selected as a finalist in the National 2022 Custodian of the Year The post Unsung hero during pandemic, Bricker Elementary custodian finalist in Custodian of the Year contest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
Itemlive.com

Lynn elementary school runs on Dunkin’

LYNN — Brickett Elementary School is partnering with the Dunkin’ Donuts on Lewis Street on Friday, April 1 to raise money for the school.  This fundraiser will help to raise The post Lynn elementary school runs on Dunkin’ appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
ESPN

Nine years after the Boston Marathon bombing, Devin Pao runs on her own terms

Devin Pao calls at the appointed time, her hair still damp, sipping an energy drink. It's three weeks before the Boston Marathon, and she has just finished the longest run of her life -- 24 miles on the dot, a hilly route she covered in 4 hours, 16 minutes at altitude in her home city of Colorado Springs. She pushed herself several miles farther than the workout laid out in the training program she's been following.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#First Boston#Custodians#Mom And Dad#Wbay#The Quarter Century Club
CBS Boston

First Official Women Runners Of The Boston Marathon Celebrated At Fan Fest

BOSTON (CBS) — This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s field in the Boston Marathon. Five of the original eight took part in a panel during Boston Marathon Fan Fest on Copley Square this weekend. Pat Barrett was only 17 years old at the time. “When I was there I knew it was important but it’s so wonderful to see the amount of people that are running and I never expected it to be this big,” she said. Speaking to a huge group of marathon runners, these women said they knew they were part of something special. “When I...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
Houston Chronicle

Boston Marathon marks 50th anniversary of welcoming women

BOSTON (AP) — Compared to what her predecessors faced a half-century before, an icy downpour and a near-gale headwind were minor obstacles for Des Linden on her way to a Boston Marathon victory. The first women who dared to attempt the 26.2-mile run from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay...
NEW BOSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Participants ready for 126th running of Boston Marathon

HOPKINTON, Mass. — The 126th Boston Marathon is set to get under way Monday with thousands of participants competing in the first full-scale race on Patriots Day since 2019. Early Monday, the Boston Athletic Association announced that Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, and Sho Watanabe, of Japan, have withdrawn from the race. No reason was given for their decisions.
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Three Quincy runners to take on 126th Boston Marathon for the first time

As the 126th Boston Marathon looms, the thought of turning onto Boylston Street – the race's final stretch – keeps coming back. And for three first-timers from Quincy taking the 26.2-mile course on for the first time, it's been recurring in mind for quite some time. For 23-year-old Colleen Stravin, 27-year-old Annie Dow, and 23-year-old Julia Doyle, running for...
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy