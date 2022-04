HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A couple was recently indicted by a grand jury after their 18-month-old son was found dead. According to a press release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, in December 2021, deputies responded to a home in the Murchison area. At the scene, there was reportedly human feces on the wall, dirty diapers on the floor, and the home smelled like waste and urine. The Sheriff’s Office says, "The temperature in the children’s room was high and had reached 103 degrees."

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO