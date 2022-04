The city of Greensburg is gearing up to honor local veterans and first responders during its Hometown Hero Celebration in May. Scheduled for 11 a.m. May 21 at St. Clair Park, the event will honor 94 military and non-military heroes, many of whom are featured on banners that soon will be hung around Greensburg and Southwest Greensburg. The celebration is hosted by the Greensburg Community Development Corp.

