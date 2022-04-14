ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador’s crackdown on gang members sparks concerns of human rights violations

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Nayib Bukele placed El Salvador under a 30-day state of emergency...

Freya'sdottir X
3d ago

these so called human rights advocates only seem to cry when it concerns criminals. there is never a peep out of them for the victims. wonder why.....smh

CEN CAL
3d ago

USA Needs to mind their own bussiness let them crackdown on that garbage.Theres enough crimes in USA like to be worrying about MS13s rights

otis knotwrite
3d ago

Send these nice people with tattoo all over their face to U.S. and we will give them Free Healthcare Free housing Free Food Stamps and a free Phone. Plus a Free bus ride to the Capitol

