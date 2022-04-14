El Salvador’s crackdown on gang members sparks concerns of human rights violations
President Nayib Bukele placed El Salvador under a 30-day state of emergency...www.nbcnews.com
these so called human rights advocates only seem to cry when it concerns criminals. there is never a peep out of them for the victims. wonder why.....smh
USA Needs to mind their own bussiness let them crackdown on that garbage.Theres enough crimes in USA like to be worrying about MS13s rights
Send these nice people with tattoo all over their face to U.S. and we will give them Free Healthcare Free housing Free Food Stamps and a free Phone. Plus a Free bus ride to the Capitol
