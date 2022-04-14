ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Unclaimed veterans honored with final roll call, proper burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

“Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”

The message behind Vietnam Veterans of America’s national slogan was felt by dozens who gathered at an honors burial for seven unclaimed servicemen at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Thursday afternoon, giving those veterans a proper sendoff to their final resting place.

VVA Chapter 1071 coordinated the event, always working to do what it can to ensure those who served are properly honored.

“There's a lot of veterans that die that have very, very little family or anything and we try to show up and represent them,” veteran Jim Topkoff said.

Topkoff, who coordinated the service, said it was amazing to see how many fellow veterans came to support the seven honorees. The service included an invocation, a speaker, a final roll call for the honorees and then burial of their remains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppZEQ_0f9kgbR300
The remains of one of seven unclaimed veterans are carried to a memorial program to inter the remains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

The honorees were:

  • Airman Apprentice Jerry Burton Blodgett, U.S. Navy, Vietnam
  • Cpl. Allen Stephan Bralley, U.S. Army, Korea
  • Pvt. William Dobraninch, U.S. Marines, Peacetime
  • 2nd Lt. Charles Franklin Lowell, U.S. Army, Korea
  • Spc. 4th Class John Larry Schulte, U.S. Army, peacetime
  • Pfc. Harvey Thomas Taylor, U.S. Army, World War II
  • Spc. 4th Class Anthony Troutner, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Topkoff said folks with Fort Logan National Cemetery discovered that the spouse of Troutner was buried at the cemetery, so he will be laid to rest alongside his wife.

Bill Bleau, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, thanked the veterans for their service, emphasizing the physical, psychological and emotional toll serving can have on a soldier.

“Veterans often take great pride in their service, seeing it as a period when they did something meaningful to make a difference in the world despite the fact that they may well have been (imprisoned) or tortured, wounded or exposed to atrocities, and had other experiences,” Bleau said. “Additionally, not all veterans see their service as positive. They don’t see their sacrifice as having made a difference, and this results in other complications.

“We don’t know what these men we’re honoring today have experienced in the service to our nation and can only hope they were treated well when they transitioned from active duty to civilian life.”

Mike Brophy, director of Fort Logan National Cemetery through the National Cemetery Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs, said unclaimed veterans ceremonies like this one are part of an ongoing program the VVA runs to honor them.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the community to come together, particularly the veteran community, to remember people for their service and their sacrifice to the nation,” Brophy said.

Brophy said the NCA and the VVA do their best to identify family and friends, but that sometimes there just isn’t anyone with personal connections to be found. He said Denver University has a program where students research unclaimed veterans to see if they can find background information on them.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Honoring Veterans in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tn — There will be an event to celebrate the 24 veterans who live at Hickory Valley Retirement on April 23rd. It starts at 4PM and the public is invited to come out and celebrate these veterans. There will be a Jeep Caravan parade for the veterans and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WIBW

VAEK plans to honor Vietnam Vets on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vietnam War veterans will be honored for their service by VA Eastern Kansas on Tuesday. VA Eastern Kansas says Tuesday, March 29, is National Vietnam War Veterans Day and it is proud to recognize its veterans. It said it serves as a commemorative partner with the Department of Defense, the lead federal agency authorized by Congress, and the 50th Anniversary Commemoration Council to recognize and thank Vietnam vets for their sacrifices and service.
TOPEKA, KS
WANE-TV

Vietnam veterans honored at Fort Wayne museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local museum Saturday is honoring Vietnam veterans with a free gathering. Event organizers with the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum said a gift of gratitude will be presented to Indiana residents who served in the military during the Vietnam War, between 1955 and 1975. A meal is provided.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan County, CO
Government
County
Logan County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US Navy laser shoots down cruise missile target for first time

A ground-based U.S. Navy laser system shot down a target drone representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. On Wednesday, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) announced the “historic” successful test of its Layered Laser Defense (LLD) system, which took place in February. The LLD, which was designed and built by Lockheed Martin, is a multi-domain capable all-electric, high-energy laser that can counter unmanned aerial systems, fast-attack boats, and now cruise missiles traveling at subsonic (slower than the speed of sound) speeds.
MILITARY
Kingsport Times-News

Harshbarger honors Vietnam veterans, families

KINGSPORT — Some had tears in their eyes while others held their certificates and pins with pride at Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger’s Vietnam veteran-pinning ceremony in Kingsport. The event is part of Harshbarger’s partnership with the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration effort to recognize Vietnam-era veterans and surviving family members...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#U S Navy#U S Army#U S Marines#Korea Spc#Pfc#U S Air Force
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Veterans Cemetery receives award

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery was recognized Wednesday for its commitment to the state’s military personnel and their families. Hundreds of North Dakota servicemembers and their families are laid to rest in the Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan every year. “With the outstanding team that...
MANDAN, ND
NBC12

Woodland Cemetery volunteer honored for ongoing service

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Woodland Cemetery is the final resting place for Arthur Ashe, Reverend John Jasper, and thousands more. Maintaining it has been difficult, but it’s starting to look a lot better under new leadership, and much of that work is being done for free, thanks to some amazing volunteers.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy