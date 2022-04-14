Unclaimed veterans honored with final roll call, proper burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery

“Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”

The message behind Vietnam Veterans of America’s national slogan was felt by dozens who gathered at an honors burial for seven unclaimed servicemen at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Thursday afternoon, giving those veterans a proper sendoff to their final resting place.

VVA Chapter 1071 coordinated the event, always working to do what it can to ensure those who served are properly honored.

“There's a lot of veterans that die that have very, very little family or anything and we try to show up and represent them,” veteran Jim Topkoff said.

Topkoff, who coordinated the service, said it was amazing to see how many fellow veterans came to support the seven honorees. The service included an invocation, a speaker, a final roll call for the honorees and then burial of their remains.

The remains of one of seven unclaimed veterans are carried to a memorial program to inter the remains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

The honorees were:

Airman Apprentice Jerry Burton Blodgett, U.S. Navy, Vietnam

Cpl. Allen Stephan Bralley, U.S. Army, Korea

Pvt. William Dobraninch, U.S. Marines, Peacetime

2nd Lt. Charles Franklin Lowell, U.S. Army, Korea

Spc. 4th Class John Larry Schulte, U.S. Army, peacetime

Pfc. Harvey Thomas Taylor, U.S. Army, World War II

Spc. 4th Class Anthony Troutner, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Topkoff said folks with Fort Logan National Cemetery discovered that the spouse of Troutner was buried at the cemetery, so he will be laid to rest alongside his wife.

Bill Bleau, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, thanked the veterans for their service, emphasizing the physical, psychological and emotional toll serving can have on a soldier.

“Veterans often take great pride in their service, seeing it as a period when they did something meaningful to make a difference in the world despite the fact that they may well have been (imprisoned) or tortured, wounded or exposed to atrocities, and had other experiences,” Bleau said. “Additionally, not all veterans see their service as positive. They don’t see their sacrifice as having made a difference, and this results in other complications.

“We don’t know what these men we’re honoring today have experienced in the service to our nation and can only hope they were treated well when they transitioned from active duty to civilian life.”

Mike Brophy, director of Fort Logan National Cemetery through the National Cemetery Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs, said unclaimed veterans ceremonies like this one are part of an ongoing program the VVA runs to honor them.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the community to come together, particularly the veteran community, to remember people for their service and their sacrifice to the nation,” Brophy said.

Brophy said the NCA and the VVA do their best to identify family and friends, but that sometimes there just isn’t anyone with personal connections to be found. He said Denver University has a program where students research unclaimed veterans to see if they can find background information on them.