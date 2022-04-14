ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBA announces $50K fine for Hornets’ Miles Bridges

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNsZg_0f9kgZcT00

The NBA announced a $50,000 fine for Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, one day after he threw his mouthpiece into the stands.

Bridges apologized after the incident in which his mouthpiece struck a young fan. He threw it after receiving two technical fouls in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets went on to lose 132-103 against the host Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference play-in game.

A fan taunted Bridges on his way to the locker room, and he responded by throwing the mouthpiece in the fan’s direction. But it hit a girl two seats over instead.

“I was aiming for the guy that was screaming at me and it hit a little girl,” Bridges said. “So that’s definitely unacceptable on my part and I take full responsibility. …

“That’s out of character for me. You’ve been around me; I don’t act like that or ever flash out like that. So that was definitely wrong, a lot of emotions and hopefully I can get in contact with the young girl and sincerely apologize to her and do something nice for her, but that’s definitely on me.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes He Did Not Have Good 2021-22 Season Because He Didn’t Average Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook laid it all out during his exit interview with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2021-22 season was a disappoint on many levels, but the Westbrook experiment turned out worst than most would have expected. Westbrook declined to take much accountability for how the season went, and even so far as to say he never felt like he was able to be himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Miles Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy