Statewide – Electronic Speed Safety Program in I-95 Construction Zone to Begin Issuing Violations
Wilmington — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) in partnership with the Delaware State Police announce the warning period for the Electronic Speed Safety Program in the I-95 construction zone in Wilmington ends on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Beginning Monday, April 18, 2022, first-time offenders will receive a warning and all subsequent violations will result in a violation notice. Registered vehicle owners will receive a base violation of $20.00 and an additional amount is added for each mile per hour over the posted work zone speed limit in accordance with Del. [More]
