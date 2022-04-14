ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikToker Riley Hubatka Designed the Press-On Nails of Your Spring Mani Dreams

By Elizabeth Denton
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know if it’s from all the time at home with salons closed or just a change of lifestyle in this new world but lately, going to the nail salon has felt like a chore. It’s a nice once-in-a-while treat, but we love doing at-home manicures these days, especially with press-on nails. Luckily, the Olive & June x Riley Hubatka collab is here to satisfy all our spring nail needs.

Hubatka shared the news of her collection to her 8.5 million TikTok followers earlier this week and fans were stoked . “I’ve been obsessed with press-on nails for as long as I can remember, so being able to quite literally design my own collection is a dream come true,” she tells STYLECASTER. There are six designs total, each evoking a different mood. She and the brand shot the styles with corresponding outfits and the resulting photos are seriously fun.

The nail sets come in different lengths (Extra-Short, Short, Medium and Long) and shapes (Squoval, Oval, Round and Almond) that go well with the designs. Although she says it’s hard to pick a favorite, Hubatka is partial to the Neon Rainbow French Press-Ons ($12 at Olive & June ). “My go-to mani is always a french and adding that rainbow touch just adds a little pizazz,” she says.

Sarah Gibson Tuttle, founder and CEO of Olive & June , chose Hubatka for the brand’s press-on collaboration. “We have been fans of Riley’s for a very long time and we love how much nails are a part of her journey and self-expression,” Tuttle tells STYLECASTER . “When you scroll through her feed, Riley is always playing with different looks based on her mood and there is such synergy with the mani moods we establish for each of Olive & June’s seasonal collections.”

Ready to shop them all? It’s a need . Grab each before they sell out, below.

Star Clusters Press-Ons

In Extra-Short with a Squoval (square + oval) shape.



Star Clusters $12


Buy Now

Pink Iridescent Press-Ons

In Short with a Squoval shape.



Pink Iridescent $12


Buy Now

Neon Rainbow French Press-Ons

In Long with an Almond shape.



Neon Rainbow French $12


Buy Now

Mixed Set Press-Ons

In Medium with an Almond shape.



Mixed Set $12


Buy Now

Latte Swirls Press-Ons

In Short with a Round shape.



Latte Swirls $12


Buy Now

Blue Outline Press-Ons

In Medium with an Oval shape.



Blue Outline $12


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0f9kgBgH00

