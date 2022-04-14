ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Report: 21 Prospects Expected to Attend NFL Draft

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPqK0_0f9kflE600

This year’s draft will take place on the Las Vegas strip.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The list of prospects who plan to attend the NFL draft in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28 has been released.

Right now, there are 21 NFL prospects who are on the list, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , coming from 17 different colleges. The only three schools with multiple prospects set to be in attendance are reigning national champions Georgia with three prospects, national runners-up Alabama with two prospects and Ohio State with two prospects.

The list includes names such as Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Ole Miss’s Matt Corral and Liberty’s Malik Willis.

Many project Hutchinson as the eventual No. 1 overall draft pick. There are 32 first round picks, and most of the prospects listed are expected to go in the first round. There will be 262 picks over the course of three days and seven rounds.

Per Sports Illustrated ’s 2022 NFL draft prospect rankings , the only person in the top 10 not attending the draft as of now is Georgia’s Travon Walker.

The event is set to take place on the Las Vegas strip in-person. The draft takes place in the Las Vegas area after it was set to host the 2020 draft, which was eventually held remotely due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The 2021 draft took place in Cleveland.

Here is the list of all 21 attending NFL prospects as of now.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Georgia State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Buys New House: Fans React

The Denver Broncos have a new star quarterback after trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With the move, the couple had a few things to take care of – selling their old house and finding a new one. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their Bellevue, Washington home for sale. It’s on the market for $28 million.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Broncos#American Football#Espn#Ohio State#Ole Miss#Per Sports Illustrated
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Look: NFL WR Appears To Want His Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Carolina Panthers were the “most likely” landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson made it abundantly clear he’s not on board with bringing Mayfield in. Anderson commented “Nooooo” on an Instagram post linking Mayfield to the Panthers.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy