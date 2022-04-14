ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Brad Stevens ‘Definitely Not’ Considering Lakers Coaching Job

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRTvw_0f9kfdAI00

Stevens coached Boston from 2013 to ’21 and led the club to three conference Finals appearances.

The Lakers’ head coaching vacancy is sure to spark plenty of discussions and rumors for however long it takes the team to fill the position.

Just don’t expect any of those conversations to involve Brad Stevens.

The former Celtics head coach and current president of basketball operations made it clear during his Thursday appearance on the Toucher & Rich radio show that he has zero desire to leave Boston for L.A. and is content with the position he is currently in.

“No,” a chuckling Stevens said when asked if he would entertain the Lakers job. “No comment, not entertaining.”

Stevens, who coached the Celtics for eight seasons before stepping away to succeed a retiring Danny Ainge last June, doubled down on his answer after he was asked if enjoys living in Boston and working for the team.

“Yeah. I mean, first of all, I have no idea what my future holds. I’m in one of those positions where it could easily be, somebody decides to move on from me, you know, this is just the world we live in. But, I definitely would not leave the Celtics to go to the Lakers. Like, I’m definitely not doing that, I know that for a fact.”

Well, there you have it Lakers fans.

While the idea of spurning Beantown for Tinseltown is one Stevens says he would never consider, the ex-coach would be one of the more qualified candidates in the market should he ever decide to return to the sidelines. He led the Celtics to a combined 354–282 record and seven consecutive playoff appearances, including three trips to the conference Finals, from 2013 to ’21.

His successful first season as team president gave him plenty of reasons to stick it out as the club finished 51–31 and earned a No. 2 seed for the first time in five years. But, in case anyone doesn’t believe Stevens means what he says, there is one more notable reason, aside from the team’s success, for him to stay in town.

“How about the fact that I’ve lived in Boston for nine years? Everything in my closet is green,” he said. “That’s enough, that’s enough.”

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Insane Celtics-Nets Finish

If this Celtics-Nets series doesn’t go seven games, then something is truly wrong. These two teams just played one heck of a match in Game One of the NBA Playoffs on Easter Sunday. It was back and forth all afternoon until the Celtics got the last laugh. The Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Are Celtics best team in NBA? Jaylen Brown has confident take

The Boston Celtics are a confident group with the start of the 2022 NBA playoffs just a few days away. That confidence is warranted, too. The C's won 26 of their last 32 games and finished the season with the league's best defensive rating. Boston also took a step forward offensively in 2022, ranking ninth in offensive rating.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to unfortunate Mike Trout update

While Mike Trout has been considered the best player in baseball for the last decade, the Los Angeles Angels star has also been dealing with injuries more and more in recent seasons. So when he left Sunday’s game after getting hit in the hand during an at-bat, it was cause for concern amongst many Angels fans and the rest of the Major League Baseball world.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Kyrie Irving
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s poor game vs. Celtics draws strong take from Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets fell into a hole after a crushing Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday. Kyrie Irving was absolutely lethal. He went to a rocking TD Garden and dropped 39 points despite incessant boos raining down from fans in green the whole game. But the problem for the Nets in this one was a highly unusual one: Kevin Durant struggled. We cannot remember the last time we had to write that.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Celtics#The Toucher Rich#Beantown
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Star Tony Romo

Hopefully everyone who is celebrating on Sunday is able to do so with loved ones. Former NFL star turned broadcaster Tony Romo is surely celebrating with his family on Sunday. Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, lives a charmed life with his longtime wife, Candice Romo, and their children. They...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy