Randolph, UT

Teen boys find reported missing Layton woman deceased near road

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANDOLPH, Utah (KUTV) — Four teenage boys were on dirt bikes when they had discovered what they believed to be a human body, according to officials. On April 8, Rich County Sheriff's Office received a call that a body had been...

ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Layton, UT
Rich County, UT
Randolph, UT
Layton, UT
Utah State
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
ABC4

Two hospitalized after driving off 100-foot cliff in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after driving off a 100-foot cliff in Ogden on Thursday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says two people — a 19-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Authorities say the incident happened on North Ogden Drive, which […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
ABC4

Woman charged for killing two brothers during St. George bicycle race

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been charged after hitting and killing two bicyclists in Washington City on Sunday. Officials have identified the suspect as Julie Ann Budge from Hurricane. Budge is facing eight charges relating to the fatal incident that left two brothers dead after a DUI crash. Washington City Police have […]
WASHINGTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
WSAW

Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee boy who was subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to police. Three-month old Anthony L. Crudup, Jr., is undergoing a medical evaluation, according to a report from our Milwaukee partner station WISN. Anthony Crudup was found a few blocks away...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC4

Driver killed by mysterious flying debris on I-15

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash caused by mysterious flying debris on Friday afternoon. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the victim as Brady Fuhriman, 30, Millville. The incident happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near mile marker 339. UHP says the fatal impact happened when debris somehow flew across […]
ROY, UT
ABC4

Payson man rams ex-girlfriend’s car, chases her for 7 miles

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Orem Police responded to an incident Friday involving a man who was repeatedly ramming the back of his ex-girlfriend’s car while driving over the course of seven miles. The man was driving a black Toyota Tacoma while in pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, who was in a Toyota Corolla. His ex reportedly […]
OREM, UT

