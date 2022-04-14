ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets 50 years to life for killing Hayward sergeant

By Keith Burbank
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was sentenced Thursday morning to 50 years to life for killing Hayward Police Sgt. Scott Lunger nearly seven years ago. In a packed courtroom of family and friends for defendant Mark Estrada as well as police and Lunger’s family, Judge C. Don Clay announced the sentence following a negotiated...

