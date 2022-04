A year after a new Montana law stripped local health boards of their rulemaking authority, confusion and power struggles are creating a patchwork oversight system that may change how public health is administered long after the pandemic is over. The law, which took effect last April amid criticism of mask mandates and other COVID restrictions […] The post A year in, Montana’s rolled-back public health powers leave some in limbo appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO