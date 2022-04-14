ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Woman has been charged with murder after shooting homeless man

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A woman has been charged with murder, that happened back in January after shooting a homeless man behind a shopping center. The incident occurred on January...

foxsanantonio.com

