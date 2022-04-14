ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MA

Canton man arrested on charges of sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl

By Susannah Sudborough
The suspect is being detained pending arraignment.

A Canton man was arrested Wednesday on charges of sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Keion Rowell, 23, was indicted on one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. Rowell was detained after an initial hearing in Boston Thursday pending an arraignment and a detention hearing scheduled for April 19.

The Department of Justice said in a news release that on Jan. 28, 2021, agents recovered a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing 10 to 14 days prior after leaving her home in a Boston suburb.

The victim’s phone allegedly contained nude and revealing photos of her, online advertisements for commercial sex that included her pictures, and Venmo and Cash App accounts registered to Rowell.

Rowell had allegedly opened an online “Meet Me” account for the victim that advertised commercial sex with the girl and instructed her on how much she should charge, the department said.

Furthermore, Rowell allegedly had the victim engage in commercial sex acts multiple times and took the payment for the acts.

“We believe that this defendant preyed on, groomed, and advertised a vulnerable 15-year-old girl, a child, for commercial sex – profiting off his exploitation,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the release.

“This case is an unfortunate reminder that sex trafficking knows no limits. It can reach any community and target victims of all ages. My office and our law enforcement partners remain diligent in our efforts to prevent the targeted exploitation and harming of our most vulnerable.”

The charge of sex trafficking of a child provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of this alleged crime can contact [email protected].

