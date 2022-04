– If the April 5 San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors special meeting to discuss the proposed charter for SLO County was a glimpse of what’s to come should our county adopt a charter, then the future seems distressing. A frequently voiced concern during public comment was the ability for county charters to be continually amended. That concern was validated as supervisors from both sides of the political aisle, the League of Women Voters, and the public, were all expeditiously vying for the chance to influence the board to address their issues by the proposed charter. This behavior seems destined to exponentially proliferate should the charter pass and be subject to amending.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO