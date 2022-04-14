ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Reward Offered in Unsolved Murder of Selma Senior

alabamanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $5000 dollar reward is now being offered in the unsolved 2021 murder of a Selma senior citizen. Seventy-six year old Estella Smith was shot to death in her apartment last June. However, after 10 months of investigation — there has still been no arrest in...

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 0

The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Meriya Nease

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Meriya Gale Nease. Nease was indicted by Grand Jury on July 29, 2021, for charges of Possession with the Intent to […]
MOBILE, AL
truecrimedaily

Alabama man arrested for allegedly killing his mom and 3-year-old son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man is accused of killing his mother and young son after their bodies were found when police entered the home. According to the Birmingham Police Department, on April 3 at 5:12 p.m., officers from the department's West Precinct were called to a residence at 4909 Hillman Drive SW for a welfare check. Family members called police because they grew concerned that they had not heard from 62-year-old Cynthia Burt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting disabled uncle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office Facebook page. A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11. After the sentencing, Assistant […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man charged for woman’s murder in Escambia Co.

UPDATE (9:59 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 72-year-old man was charged with 2nd-degree murder. The charges come after a woman died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies believe the shooting happened after the man and the woman got into an argument. The man got a shotgun and shot her […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

New details released on Dothan child abduction

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department has released new details on the abduction of a Dothan two-month-old Wednesday afternoon. On April 13 around 12 p.m., two-month-old Messiah Richards was taken from his temporary residence in the 400 block of South Appletree Street in Dothan by his mother, Alexis Richards, and her companion, […]
DOTHAN, AL
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSFA

Woman, 67, charged with robbing Montgomery grocery store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman accused of physically assaulting a grocery store manager over stolen items was arrested this week. Montgomery police charged 67-year-old Deborah Crenshaw with first-degree robbery. She has since bonded out of jail on $40,000. Court records show the incident happened at Food Outlet, located at...
MONTGOMERY, AL

