Impacts of road construction in Twin Cities metro area

There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 200,581 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,904 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
After adding over 243,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 78.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
INDIANAPOLIS — The 30th Street Bridge over the White River was built in 1907 and is due for some maintenance or reconstruction. “For years the exterior of this bridge has been crumbling, weeds are choking through the concrete, lighting fixtures ripped out and left as empty sockets,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett, perched just upriver from […]
Want to be the first to know about Frisco’s upcoming businesses, attractions and developments? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. Type of work: new construction. Timeline: Sept. 19-Dec....
Comments / 0