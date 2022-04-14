ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Impacts of road construction in Twin Cities metro area

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spring and summer, the Minnesota Department of Transportation...

FOX59

City to spend $271 million on roads, public works construction in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The 30th Street Bridge over the White River was built in 1907 and is due for some maintenance or reconstruction. “For years the exterior of this bridge has been crumbling, weeds are choking through the concrete, lighting fixtures ripped out and left as empty sockets,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett, perched just upriver from […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

