WATCH: "KCRG-TV9 News at 10: Iowa City Tornado" (4/13/2006)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt when their vehicle lost control in Linn County on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:21 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash near the corner of 80th Street SW and 16th Avenue SW. Troopers believe that a 2007 Kia Spectra was quickly traveling westbound on 16th Avenue SW and missed a stop sign, entering a nearby field. The Kia struck a pile of rocks and went airborne, losing traction when it hit the ground and entered a ditch. The vehicle then rolled on its side several times, according to officials, ending up on its roof.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 29 DAYS AGO