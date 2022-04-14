ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New program to help families of first responders launches in Charlotte

By Emma Withrow
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Republican Slate for Charlotte City Council is working on a new program to help the families of first responders. They launched their new project, “Backup for the Front Lines,” on Thursday in Uptown.

The project provides immediate, volunteer-based, assistance to frontline workers’ families who are in an emergency situation but can’t get ahold of their spouse, because they are working a shift on the frontlines.

Stephanie De Sarachaga-Bilbao, who’s running for mayor, is married to a CMPD officer. After speaking with other first responder spouses, they all realized they have a similar issue, they usually can’t reach their spouse while they’re working.

“I do know that he’s not super available the nights he’s working. And I kind of expect that if I send a text, I might not get an answer until the morning. There has been an instance where I need to go to the hospital. And I had to wait for him to get home from work for him to take me to the emergency room,” said Ellen, the wife of a first responder.

Bilbao said Ellen’s type of situation is exactly why the Republican Slate wanted to create ‘Backup for our Front Lines.’

“There are many times that we cannot reach our spouses on shift. And we need support. For example, I can’t put down my spouse as my emergency contact for dentists or doctors or many other things. So we have created this to link up wonderful community volunteers to our first responder families,” Bilbao said.

Backup for our Front Lines will be volunteer-based right now, but Republican Candidates said if they are elected to the Charlotte City Council, they will work to allocate funding to make this program officially sponsored by the City.

“Imagine being in a position where if you’re new to Charlotte, you don’t have anyone local, that you can put as an emergency contact. Many of our first responder families are young families, they have kids, and they may have pregnancies or surgeries. Not having the ability to know that if something happens to you, your spouse or significant other can be reached quickly is a huge problem,” said Charlie Mulligan, Candidate for At-Large Seat.

