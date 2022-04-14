Why Restaurant Stocks Were Sizzling This Week

What happened

The restaurant industry, hardly an investor favorite in the thick of the pandemic, seemed to enjoy something of a comeback this week.

Several mainstays in the sector saw their share prices rise in the Monday-Thursday period, data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence shows. Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose by almost 14%, for example, while BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) advanced at a nearly 13% clip, and Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) moved 7% higher.

So what

The key reason for the renewed optimism is, sensibly enough, the apparent receding of the pandemic. With both cases and fatalities continuing to fall in many locations, many mask mandates have been rescinded. So consumers are now less fearful of catching COVID-19 in a public place (like the local restaurant they've been avoiding since 2020) and no longer have to worry about that annoying piece of cloth on their face.

Compounding that was an approving analyst note about one restaurant chain operator in particular. On Wednesday, Jefferies ' (NYSE: JEF) Andy Barish reiterated his buy recommendation on Dave & Buster's at a $60 share price target. He did so on the basis of the company's $835 million deal for Main Event, which specializes in venues for family entertainment.

Although this acquisition wasn't exactly greeted warmly by investors when announced, Barish believes that it "will allow for more growth in strong [Dave & Buster's] markets such as the West Coast and East Coast given [the company's] domain knowledge and relatively limited exposure in those markets for Main Event."

Now what

But the BA.2 coronavirus sub-variant could wreak more havoc on a weary world, plus supply chain difficulties are impacting restaurants. Therefore the industry is far from out of the woods yet. Investors should be careful, then, and keep an eye on developments. BJ's, for example, is slated to publish its first-quarter results next Thursday, April 21.

10 stocks we like better than Dave & Buster's Entertainment

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dave & Buster's Entertainment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Chuys Holdings and Dave & Busters Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .