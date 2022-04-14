Pittsburgh area dentist to stand trial with mistress after killing wife in Africa

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A former Pittsburgh-area dentist will stand trial this summer after being charged with killing his wife while on an African safari.

The trial for Lawrence Rudolph begins on July 11.

The FBI is accusing Rudolph of killing his wife, Bianca in Africa; they are also accusing Rudolph’s mistress, Lori Milliron, for lying to cover for Rudolph and giving an ultimatum to leave his wife.

Both Rudolph and Milliron will stand train together begin in July.

The judge combined the trials because the facts of the cases are similar and doing both would be more “efficient.”

The trial is expected to last three weeks and will involve dozens of witnesses who can speak on what led to Bianca’s death.