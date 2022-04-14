ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Rochester Man Accused of Setting Fire in Centralia Arrested After Allegedly ‘Challenging’ Officers With Knife

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rochester man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly started a fire in downtown Centralia, fled from police and attempted to “challenge” officers with a knife on Wednesday. Two officers with the Centralia Police Department were dispatched to South Gold Street at 5:40 p.m. on...

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chronicle

Human Remains Found in Thurston County at End of March Have Been Identified

The remains of a woman found off Martin Way in Olympia at the end of March have been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The bodys of Marea A. Hines, 20, was found in a wooded area in the 3100 block of Martin Way, near Animal Services, on March 31. The passerby who found the remains called police around 10:45 a.m., Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KING 5

2 men arrested, charged in deadly Tacoma shooting

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Two men were charged Friday for the shooting death of a 46-year-old man in Tacoma last December. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of S. 93rd St just before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2021. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jason Arkell unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
TACOMA, WA

