Skokie venue pulls plug on comedian from Russian TV after pushback from Ukrainians

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A popular comedian in Russia is not being well received in the U.S., and now his show in Skokie has been postponed.

The Russian-language comic, Nurlan Saburov, had been scheduled to perform at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. Skokie officials say pushback from the village’s Ukrainian population led to the decision to pull the plug.

“He was unhappy, which is understandable,” Mayor George Van Dusen said Thursday of Saburov, an entertainer who was born in Kazakhstan and is a Russian TV celebrity.

The mayor characterized the decision by the venue, the village, the promoter and other parties as a decision erring on the side of public safety.

Saburov’s performance in San Francisco earlier this week was met with protests.