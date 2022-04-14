ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Friday April 15: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4iP5_0f9kamMI00

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

The influence of Mars and Venus on your chart could lead you and a partner to discover you have the same hopes for the future.

Single? A Leo with a showy dress style could be special.

Strict Saturn promises the most straightforward approach gets the best results at work. Luck doubles for “S” names.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

You might not like the idea of a friend match-making for you until it leads to an intriguing date with someone you have longed to meet.

Already part of a couple? New passion skills surface that surprise you both.

Cash-wise, maybe the family do want the best for each other, but you can keep them on budget.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

You are an expert in teamwork and can get people who have very different personalities and skills working together, with you an ideal manager.

You might think that neighbourhood newcomer seems standoffish but later they prove to be warm and loving.

Luck links you to a local sports team.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Attention to detail, ensuring you have the latest facts and figures to hand, helps you impress at work, or if you are ready for a new career. Single?

You see the love potential of a Scorpio who has a sexy air of mystery.

Ensure you are in a calm mood before you make any lasting decisions about property.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

You are at your most daring and imaginative.

At work, your ideas might seem ahead of their time but they are brilliant, so stick with them.

As for romance, your new love looks like a TV presenter.

Established partners can put the fun back into a relationship.

Luck has a surprising US connection.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Guardian angel Jupiter is working so well for you.

It helps you shine and make a good impression when you meet people who will play an important role in your future.

Resist the temptation to organise a partner’s life, even if you think it could be run more efficiently.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Brain-boosting Mercury helps you read minds and interpret body language so well.

You see overlooked talents and an event linked to fashion is good for you.

If friends you worked with before get back in touch with interesting plans to share, don’t be pushed into decisions.

They deserve careful thought.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

The talent centre of your chart is at its brilliant best and you could impress even the most demanding critics.

You are ready to find out just how far natural ability could take you.

When you meet another Scorpio, they could be The One.

You discover love can be totally trustworthy and exciting too.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Passion finder Mars and romance specialist Venus meet in your home chart and you realise how deep and real love could be.

You may even be talking about moving in together.

But if single, love sparks fly at a fitness centre.

Researching your family history might not sound exciting but what you discover will be.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

The sun reaches deep into your chart’s foundations and you are ready to make decisions about home life.

A family meeting you have mixed feelings about should work in your favour this time.

You can be the cheerleader for a group of friends taking on a charity challenge.

Luck visits door 66.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Saturn travels across your sign and perhaps for the first time, you recognise you want to be the boss.

This air of serious intentions could take your name to the top of a lucky list.

Some might say you are aiming high but deep down, you know the time is right.

Luck hands you the key to an unusual door.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

As Neptune gets busy in the most personal part of your chart, stripping away the make-believe from love gets long-lasting results.

You see the world in your own richly imaginative way and photographs you take are exceptional.

If you are ready for a bold romance, the initial K is a hot clue.

