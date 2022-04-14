ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerman, CA

Possible ‘gang-related’ shooting near Kerman under investigation, deputies say

By Garrett Brown
 3 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are investigating what they believe to be a gang-related shooting near Kerman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting occurred in the area of Butte and Muscat avenues. The 31-year-old male victim was breathing when they arrived and was sent to a hospital. Officials have described the injuries as not life-threatening

There is no information on a suspect at this time; the Sheriff’s Office says they believe the shooting is gang-related.

