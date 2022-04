Dora Marie (Jones) Hansen returned to her loving Heavenly Mother and Father on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Dora was born to Vernon Lowell Jones and Caroline Charlotte (Hindberg) Jones in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Oct. 11, 1954. Throughout her childhood, her father worked in construction resulting in the family living in many places throughout Washington, Idaho and Montana. Dora often shared many memories of her youth, her parents and her three sisters.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO