ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Mississippi umpire speaks out after being attacked by upset parent

By Deidra Brisco
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rpcb_0f9ka5gQ00

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A softball umpire was hit in the face after ejecting a parent from her child’s softball game for allegedly yelling profanity.

Kristi Moore said she was assaulted on Saturday, April 9 after she tossed Kiara Thomas from the game. The mother allegedly attacked Moore in the parking lot.

Mobile Police looking for burglar who shot a dog

“This has been very very hard anywhere I go. Of course at this point, people know who I am and looking at my eye, and the people that don’t know, and they ask. They applauded when I tell them what happened, but the hardest part of it all was going home that night and my children seeing me, and they just burst into tears about it. And that was really hard trying to talk to them about it,” said Moore.

She blamed incidents like this one for a nationwide umpire shortage. Earlier this year, a bill was introduced to in the Mississippi Legislature that would upgrade assault charges for attacking sporting officials from simple assault to aggravated assault.

Thomas has been charged with simple assault. If convicted, she could spend time in jail and pay a fine. The Laurel Police Department banned her from all recreational facilities in the Jones County area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzOPS_0f9ka5gQ00
Kiara Nichelle Thomas (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

The team associated with the parent can no longer participate in the USFA tournament. WJTV 12 News reached out to the team, and we have not heard back at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 9

dividedTHEYshallFALL
3d ago

Pathetic that you can assault someone with the only consequence being a ride to the police station and less than than $500 in fines. That’s hardly an incentive to keep your hands to yourself.

Reply
6
Just Saying
3d ago

Sad, sad situation! But the perp "may" spend time in jail? She needs at least 30 days!

Reply
7
Related
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Jones County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jones County, MS
Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after she allegedly waited after softball game to punch umpire in face

A Mississippi softball umpire posted a picture of her bruised face on Facebook after she was punched by a mother in the parking lot of a softball complex Saturday. Kristi Moore is recovering after the confrontation with Kiara Thomas, who was reportedly waiting to ambush Moore after Moore finished umpiring a 12-year-old softball game at the Laurel Sportsplex.
LAUREL, MS
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Umpire#Mobile#Usfa#Wjtv 12 News
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for Mississippi woman reported missing in March. Friends say they haven’t seen or heard from her in months.

Police are looking for a Mississippi woman who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago, but not seen or heard from for several months. Sarah Lindsey Rozniewski, 31, who also goes by the name Sarah Cooper, was reported missing in Biloxi by a friend on March 21. Family and friends say they have not seen or heard from Rozniewski in months.
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after agents seize more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth, spice

A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday after officials seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth and spice and $1,500 in cash during a drug bust. Marcus Lofton, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence on Evans Street, and charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy