Normand: Cantrell administration not making crime enough of a priority

Answering a text from a listener during the Wednesday edition of his WWL Radio show, Newell Normand opened up a discussion about whether New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is doing enough to push back against the spikes in crime in the Crescent City. He believes she is not.

“I think everybody’s looking for leadership, don’t you?” Normand asked. “I said this for months on end. If the first 90 minutes of your day are not focused on crime, your priorities are screwed up.”

Normand said it can’t be something left solely up to the NOPD but rather needs the full weight of the mayor’s administration attacking it, something he believes she is neglecting to do.

“We’re not tweaking. We’re not fine-tuning. We’re not keeping our eye on the ball. And it has to be all hands on deck,” Normand said. “It can’t just be [New Orleans Police Chief] Shaun Ferguson. It has to be everybody working together creating an environment of credibility, accountability, making sure that we’re responding, looking for the deficiencies, removing the barriers to success.”