Tiger Woods Adds Pro-Am Tournament to Schedule Ahead of Open Championship at St. Andrews

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Tiger Woods adds a Pro-Am tournament to his schedule and that has fans excited. Any time Tiger plays, folks are going to watch. For the GOAT of golf, the added stop on his schedule will take him to Ireland. The JP McManus Pro-Am is going to feature a list of great golfers and should be quite an event. Adare Manor plays host to the tournament which should be a gorgeous venue.

Tiger Woods Adds Tournament in Ireland

  • Before competing in the 150th Open Championship, Tiger will stop at Adare Manor for the Pro-Am
  • The tournament is hosted by and named for Irish businessman JP McManus who made a fortune in horse racing and other ventures
  • Woods made his return to the sport at last week’s Masters after suffering injuries in a Feb 2021 car wreck
  • The venue, Adare Manor, has already been selected to host the 2027 Ryder Cup, the biennial tournament where Europe and the USA face-off

This summer on July 4 and 5, there will be some big-name stars golfing at the JP McManus Pro-Am. It should serve as a great tune-up for the Open Championship. Golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, and Brooks Koepka will also compete in the tournament. After seeing Tiger make his return last week, fans want to see more.

Since he is the most exciting figure in all of golf, everyone wants to know where Tiger Woods is going to be. With this new date being added, that’s good news. While the legendary athlete wasn’t able to put it together at the Masters, he seems to believe he can return to the highest level of the sport.

The Facebook page for the Pro-Am made a statement about how excited they were:

“We are over the moon to announce that Tiger Woods will be playing in the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am. Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament.

“His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us,” the statement read.

Tiger Trying to Make Things Work

So, the Masters didn’t go how Tiger wanted. That’s alright. It isn’t easy to come back and win the biggest tournament in the entire sport. However, that’s the only way that Woods would want to return it seems. Now, he has a schedule that says that he really wants to make his comeback. With 15 majors to his name, who can count him out?

After three months in the hospital, the fact that Woods came back and made the final round of the tournament is impressive. He clearly had some issues with pain and managing it during the tournament. However, he seems determined to make this work.

“To go from where I was to get to this point, I’ve had an incredible team that has helped me get to this point and incredible support,” the golfer said.

He has the right outlook. Here’s to hoping we see Tiger Woods winning again sometime soon.

