MEDFORD, Ore. - Two suspects have been arrested and stand accused of robbing and murdering 31 year old Brittany Lovrovich. Lovrovich was found stabbed to death on March 22nd. According to Medford Police, 21 year old Hannah Marie Martin aka: "Mel" and her 30 year old boyfriend, Zachary Carl Helwagen met with up with Lovrovich to rob her of drugs, which was suspected to be Fentanyl. The victim met the suspects in the parking lot between Rumors and the OK Market, believing that she was going to sell Fentanyl to the suspects. During the robbery, police say Martin stabbed the victim, who died on scene. Both suspects fled the scene in a car. Suspected Fentanyl was recovered from the scene of the stabbing, which unfolded around 1:45am on March 22nd.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 23 DAYS AGO