ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Drivers say someone’s throwing rocks at cars in south KC

By Monica Castro
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubG8R_0f9kZMUd00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several drivers on Red Bridge Road, Blue River Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard near Holmes Road, just south of I-435, believe someone has been throwing rocks at cars.

“The random violence just, it blows my mind. I really didn’t want to believe that someone would do that.”

Jessica, who didn’t want to be on camera, is talking about someone throwing a rock into her windshield while she was westbound on Red Bridge Road on Monday morning.

She shared photos of the damage it left to both her front and back windows.

Investigation on deadly crash involving Wyandotte County deputy heads to prosecutor

Plus, the rock hit her just inches away from her face.

“I would, I would absolutely have missing teeth, broken nose maybe worse. Yeah, debilitating head injury,” she said. “It could have been really awful.”

She filed a report with the Kansas City Police Department over the incident.

What’s unsettling for Jessica, she isn’t the only driver who has experienced a similar incident this week.

Clayton Wendler said he was south on Holmes Road toward Blue Ridge Road when he was hit.

“Out of nowhere I hear a sharp crack and it sounded like gunshot, it really scared me. Just out of nowhere, something hit my car coming out of the woods,” he said.

Wendler said he pulled over to investigate what happened and discovered some damage left to his SUV.

“I had this huge dent and chipped the paint here too. And you can see there’s a scuff mark right here. And there’s one here and one here,” Wendler said.

Wendler didn’t think too much of it until he noticed other drivers were posting on social media about similar experiences in the same area.

Kansas City man killed in crash on I-35 in Johnson County

Megan Cartmell told FOX4 she had a rock hit her vehicle while on Red Bridge Road near Holmes Tuesday morning. She believes she caught a glimpse of the vehicle behind her incident.

“He or she, I don’t know what it was, tossed their entire arm out. It was a Kia Optima, it was kind of like a smoky gray, like a light gray. And the rock hit from right here all the way up here. And then it scratched my windshield,” Cartmell said.

Cartmell, like Jessica, filed a report with KCPD. She hopes police can catch whoever is doing this before someone gets seriously hurt.

“I just wish that they find the healing that they need within themselves. So that way they don’t hurt other people in worse than what they already did,” she said.

As Jessica’s shoulder heals and her bruise fades away, she wants whoever is doing this to think about the potential consequences.

“It could be deadly,” Jessica said. “I mean, you know, what if it was your family, you know, what if it was your mother, your kid in the backseat? I don’t have children. But if there was a child in the backseat, you know, what if it happened to someone you love?”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
FOX4 News Kansas City

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
Daily Mail

Girl, 6, is found unconscious and dangling upside down from a tree after tornado threw her hundreds of feet from her home: Pregnant mother suffered injuries and a miscarriage

A six-year-old Texas girl was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a tree after a tornado threw her hundreds of yards from her home. Miriam Rios, 6, is currently in critical condition after a tornado with winds of up to 165 mph hit the town of Salado on Tuesday evening, totally destroying her family's mobile home.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy