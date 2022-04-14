ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary ban on eggs, poultry at fairs across Pennsylvania

By Lauren Rude
 3 days ago

(WHTM) — In order to protect Pennsylvania’s poultry industry from the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza, there will be a temporary quarantine order banning the exhibition of poultry and eggs at county and local fairs across the state. According to the Agriculture Department, the ban will begin Saturday, April 16, and last for 60 days or until the department lifts the order.

“Pennsylvania’s agricultural fairs are important educational events for our youth,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell. “But the risk to our poultry farmers and our economy outweighs the benefit of displaying poultry at fairs when avian influenza is an imminent threat. The very real experience of weighing risks against benefits is also a tremendously important part of an agricultural education.”

The temporary ban will prohibit the presence or display of poultry and poultry products, which includes eggs, feathers, and other parts and items made of these parts. The ban applies to 108 county and local fairs that receive state funding.

Egg prices soar ahead of Easter, Passover

As of April 12, infected birds in commercial and backyard poultry flocks have been confirmed in 26 states including those surrounding Pennsylvania. They do not, however, according to the CDC, present an immediate public health concern,

For those who have domestic birds, the department asks that you report sick birds or unusual deaths in the flock to the department at 717-772-2852 or email RA-ahds@pa.gov. For more information, click here .

