Tar Heels showing interest in former SMU player in transfer portal

The roster construction for Hubert Davis and his staff for next season begins now and while the UNC basketball program is awaiting decisions from Caleb Love and Leaky Black on returning plus other transfers, they are already doing their homework on a former SMU player.

Per Will Backus of 247Sports , the Tar Heels are one of the programs that has reached out to SMU guard Kendric Davis who is in the transfer portal. The reigning AAC player of the year is seeing interest from 20-plus schools including some major programs so far. That includes a pair of Blue Bloods in UNC and Duke, among others:

Thus far, he has heard from several major programs all across the country, including Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Purdue, Gonzaga, Villanova among 16 other schools, per Jon Rothstein . In fact, at least one school from each of the traditional Power conferences has been in contact with the talented transfer. Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the portal.

Davis averaged 19.4 points per game last season as he took home the AAC player of the year award. He’s also testing the NBA Draft waters but still listening to teams in his new recruitment.

The Tar Heels are expected to get R.J. Davis back plus welcome in Simeon Wilcher. Anthony Harris is in the transfer portal and Love’s decision could be coming soon.

