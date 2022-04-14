ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In an unconventional setting, a unique opportunity is approaching, allowing Portlanders to embrace l

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeaf owners offer special lesson in communication at Clackamas River Growlers. A taproom in Estacada will celebrate a special milestone this...

The Oregonian

Portland’s huge mansions for sale: What kind of homes with space can you get for $8 million or less?

How much space do you need to be comfortable? In Portland, there’s a wide range of homes for sale, from a 368-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed (listed at $175,000) in the Cardinell View Lofts near Portland State University to almost 10,000 square feet of living space inside a century-old Georgian-Colonial Revival-style mansion on lofty Southwest Vista Avenue, listed at $3.2 million.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

A Second Canard Will Open in Oregon City This Summer

“Really exuberant, zigzagging American cooking” — that’s how former Eater critic Bill Addison described Burnside’s Canard back in 2018, when he named it one of the country’s best new restaurants. Since it opened its doors, Canard has been a sensation, with its soft serve sundaes and foie gras dumplings. Like Eater, Thrillist called it one of the best new restaurants of 2018. It nabbed the top slot on the Oregonian’s best restaurants list — the full, city-wide list, not just the best new restaurants. Portland Monthly critic Karen Brooks said she could “eat (t)here every day.”
OREGON CITY, OR
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Jennifer Drain, 33-year-old shot to death in Portland’s Old Town, was former foster child seeking housing, beauty amid suffering

The victim of a Thursday night shooting in downtown Portland was a 33-year-old woman experiencing homelessness whose quest to become housed was chronicled by The Oregonian/OregonLive just three months before she died. Police on Monday identified Jennifer Drain as the woman who died near West Burnside Street and Northwest Sixth...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia Insight

Can the Pacific Northwest’s largest waterfall be re-opened to the public?

Oregon's Willamette Falls is virtually inaccessible. A gargantuan, inter-governmental effort is underway to change that, but obstacles remain
OREGON STATE
Baker City Herald

Fire and ice close Interstate 84

If ice isn’t closing Interstate 84 through Eastern Oregon, fire might be. Both impediments led to blockages on the region’s main thoroughfare on Thursday morning, April 14. First, heavy snow on Cabbage Hill, between Pendleton and Meacham, contributed to multiple commercial trucks, some running without tire chains, becoming...
WWEEK

People for Portland Sues Metro After Regional Government Rejects Second Petition to Redistribute Homeless Services Money

People for Portland, the group pressuring officials to act with more urgency on homelessness, sued Metro, saying the regional government wrongly dismissed an initiative aimed at redirecting millions of dollars for homeless services and compelling cities to enforce anti-camping laws. People for Portland has filed two similar initiatives with Metro...
PORTLAND, OR

