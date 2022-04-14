Houston produce companies feeling the squeeze from Abbott's border inspections

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
HOUSTON — “It’s a train wreck." That's how Brent Erenwert, CEO of Brothers Produce, is describing the ramifications of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest border security strategy. “The produce industry became just like the big sacrifice for this decision we didn’t think about," Erenwert said.
Known for its space and science contribution, it is also a home to NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Very unique city to visit with variety of shops, cafes and restaurants. Mexican cuisine restaurants in Houston have aspects that are from Texas culture.
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, or TXOG, one of only two suppliers for Texas' medical marijuana program, has put San Antonio on its "short list" for a stand-alone dispensary, according to company officials. Morris Denton, CEO of the Austin-based TXOG shared that assessment after the company last week announced it will...
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is asking residents who visit Hermann Park to stop feeding the ducks. They said the population of domestic ducks has exploded and park workers think it’s because the ducks won’t leave because there’s too much food. Families in Houston have...
Three San Antonio residents, including car dealership mogul B.J. "Red" McCombs, are among the richest people in the world, according to Forbes' 2022 billionaire rankings. The richest man in San Antonio, however, is Christopher Goldsbury, according to Forbes. Ranked as the 1,645th-richest person in the world with a net worth of $1.8 billion, Goldsbury struck it rich after selling San Antonio-based Pace Foods to Campbell Soup Co. for $1.12 billion in 1994. He gained the ownership stake when he married heiress Linda Pace.
Over the past week or so, two Houston restaurants and a coffee shop announced they're shutting their doors. Thankfully, customers have a little time to say goodbye to two of the businesses. Fegen's, the contemporary American restaurant in The Heights, announced it had closed effective April 12. Chef-owner Lance Fegen...
AUSTIN, Texas — This weekend, the people of Texas City – a town of about 52,000 on the Houston ship channel – will honor the memory of the hundreds who died there 75 years ago when explosions ripped through ships that were docked at the city’s port.
HOUSTON — Two new COVID subvariants have been detected in Houston, according to doctors at Houston Methodist. Doctors at Houston Methodist say they’ve found 83 cases of BA.2.12 and 3 cases of BA.2.12.1. These are the so-called stealth subvariants of omicron, which is the strain of the virus...
HOUSTON — The Houston Food Bank is in need of extra helping hands. The non-profit said it’s struggling to keep up with demand given the ongoing supply chain crisis and inflation. More specifically, the agency says it’s in need of volunteers who make its operation possible. Thursday,...
HOUSTON — For the first time since the pandemic began, a major Houston hospital is relaxing its mask policy. According to Houston Methodist Hospital, patients and staff no longer need to wear masks inside some of its public spaces. The hospital changed its policy on April 4. “It’s time...
