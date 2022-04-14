ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston produce companies feeling the squeeze from Abbott's border inspections

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This supply chain’s been broke,” said Brothers...

www.khou.com

Comments / 1

WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
San Antonio Current

One of Texas' two medical cannabis suppliers puts San Antonio on 'short list' for dispensary

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, or TXOG, one of only two suppliers for Texas' medical marijuana program, has put San Antonio on its "short list" for a stand-alone dispensary, according to company officials. Morris Denton, CEO of the Austin-based TXOG shared that assessment after the company last week announced it will...
San Antonio Current

Three San Antonio residents make Forbes' annual billionaires list

Three San Antonio residents, including car dealership mogul B.J. "Red" McCombs, are among the richest people in the world, according to Forbes' 2022 billionaire rankings. The richest man in San Antonio, however, is Christopher Goldsbury, according to Forbes. Ranked as the 1,645th-richest person in the world with a net worth of $1.8 billion, Goldsbury struck it rich after selling San Antonio-based Pace Foods to Campbell Soup Co. for $1.12 billion in 1994. He gained the ownership stake when he married heiress Linda Pace.
KHOU

Houston Methodist Hospital relaxes mask policy

HOUSTON — For the first time since the pandemic began, a major Houston hospital is relaxing its mask policy. According to Houston Methodist Hospital, patients and staff no longer need to wear masks inside some of its public spaces. The hospital changed its policy on April 4. “It’s time...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Losing weight the non-invasive way!

HOUSTON — Great Day Houston visited Innovative Lasers of Houston to see how the fat-torching Zerona Laser works. It is the first non-invasive body contouring procedure that effectively removes excess fat without negative side effects of surgery or fat freezing methods. Fat is emulsified and eliminated through the lymphatic system. The Zerona Laser is FDA approved and has been tested by Harvard scientists. Their study participants experienced an average reduction of 3 to 11 inches across the waist, hips and thighs in just two weeks. When visiting the Innovative Lasers of Houston you will also receive a personalized nutrition plan to help guide you and help you achieve your goal!
HOUSTON, TX

