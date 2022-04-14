ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

16 years later, sexual assault survivor finds justice after rapist sentenced to 56 years in prison

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – In April of 2006, a 14-year-old girl was hustling home as the sun began to set over southwest Houston and the street lights were turning on. A then 26-year-old man used that moment to corner the girl, knock her unconscious and sexually assault her. From that day, it would...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Athens Messenger

Nelsonville man sentenced to prison after death of 11-year-old

ATHENS – A Nelsonville man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, related to the death of an 11-year-old accidentally caused by the man’s 14-year-old son, was sentenced Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court by Judge George McCarthy to a minimum of four years in prison with a maximum of six years, according to a news release from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Shooting#Prison#Houston Police Department#Rapist
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click2Houston.com

Mother arrested after becoming too intoxicated to care for 2-year-old while manufacturing crystal meth, officials say; $2M worth of narcotics found

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities have arrested a mother they say was caring for her toddler while manufacturing crystal meth in her east Harris County home Friday. According to officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Narcotics Division High Hazard Clandestine Laboratory Team, law enforcement officials received a call about the home at 11516 Scenic River Drive around 7:11 a.m. Friday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Identity released of pregnant driver found shot to death in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police have released the identity of a woman who was found shot to death inside a vehicle in southwest Houston. The victim has been identified as Amber Butler, 27. According to police, officers responded to a person down call in the 3600 block of Willowbend Blvd....
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Catalytic converters thefts becoming more violent, according to law enforcement

HOUSTON – Denise Maxwell is all too familiar with the rampant theft of catalytic converters across Houston. The operator of Collision Fix in northwest Harris County has two more vehicles scheduled for next week in need of converters replacement. “It’s becoming deadly. You walk outside and somebody is messing with your truck, they are going to kill you over your catalytic converter,” said Maxwell.
HOUSTON, TX
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy